Sean Ramsey Joins Restaurant Tech Disruptor 86 Repairs as Head of Revenue to Support Growing Partner Portfolio

CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 86 Repairs —an innovative platform that automates equipment repair and maintenance for restaurants—today announced Sean Ramsey as its new Head of Revenue. As part of the company's senior leadership team, Ramsey will be responsible for scaling 86 Repairs' revenue streams including new customer acquisition, sales, account management, and retention.

An accomplished senior strategic revenue leader, Ramsey has a decade of experience building meaningful customer relationships and engaging highly productive teams that focus on solving real business challenges. Previously, Ramsey served as VP of Revenue at document drafting lifecycle tech company Litera. During his tenure at Litera, Ramsey was involved in seeing the company grow from 50 employees to over 400, helping to design and execute significant growth strategies. He helped lead the company through multiple major acquisitions and two separate immensely successful private equity exits. The company increased its annual growth rate from 5% to 30%, as well as annual recurring revenue from $10mm to $100mm.

"Sean brings great insights and value as we continue to increase our partner base. He has a strong track record of identifying new opportunities, securing new revenue streams, and successfully scaling sales teams," said Daniel Estrada, co-founder and CEO, 86 Repairs. "We have ambitious and aggressive expansion goals for 86 Repairs, and are excited to have Sean on board to help us achieve them. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

In 2020, 86 Repairs grew by 93% and recently secured a $2 million round of seed funding from multiple investors including TDF Ventures, HAVI, Gordon Food Service (GFS), GHS Holdings, Tamarind Hill, Michigan Rise, Invest Detroit Ventures, Network Ventures, and the Cleveland Avenue State Treasurer Urban Success Fund (CAST US), an initiative to bridge the capital and resource gap for Black, Latinx, and women-owned companies in Chicago's South and West Side neighborhoods.

"It is critical for any aspiring technology company to have strong leadership and solutions that solve real, impactful business problems for customers. 86 Repairs has both in spades," said Ramsey. "I look forward to forging new partnerships and further engaging our current customers to enhance their success and bottom line."

About 86 Repairs

86 Repairs is an innovative platform that automates end-to-end equipment repair and maintenance for restaurants and provides actionable insights to improve back-of-house operations. Since its launch in 2018, 86 Repairs has partnered with hundreds of customers, saving them an aggregate of $2.1 million and counting. The company's repair and maintenance solution is used by growing, multi-unit restaurant groups including: Castellucci Hospitality Group, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Peas and Carrots Hospitality, and brands like McDonald's, Jimmy John's, Sonic Drive-Ins, and many others. Learn more at https://www.86repairs.com .

SOURCE 86 Repairs

Related Links

www.86repairs.com

