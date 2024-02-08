Sean Socha Joins US Signal as Chief Financial Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, leading provider of cloud solutions, network connectivity, and data center services, announces that Sean Socha, CPA, has joined its executive team as chief financial officer.

Sean Socha, Chief Financial Officer
Socha joins US Signal from FirstLight Fiber, Inc., in Albany, New York, where he served in various positions, including CFO. Throughout his extensive career, he held similar roles at multiple largescale technology companies as well as at several multimillion-dollar, multinational corporations in various market segments, including telecommunications, services, and manufacturing industries.

"Sean is an accomplished finance executive who brings a wealth of industry experience in optimizing financial operations and driving strategic growth," said Daniel Watts, chief executive officer of US Signal. "We are excited to have Sean join the team to help facilitate our company's growth strategy."

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US Signal provides network, data center, connectivity, and cloud services to enterprise customers and large national telecommunications carriers. It operates a 9,500–route mile fiber network and eight data centers across nine states in the upper Midwest.

"I am thrilled to join US Signal to help drive the next stage of organizational growth," said Socha. "I look forward to working with the team and achieving our strategic goals."

Socha is a licensed certified public accountant in the state of New York.

About US Signal
US Signal is a Midwest-based digital infrastructure company. Founded in 2001, US Signal is a leading IT solutions provider powered by a wholly owned and operated fiber network, which helps businesses optimize resources through the provision of managed and professional services. Offerings include network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services. For more information, visit www.ussignal.com. 

