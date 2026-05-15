Sean T. Wilson Joins Shannon Lee Beatty LLP as Partner

Houston boutique bankruptcy firm expands team with experienced bankruptcy and restructuring partner

HOUSTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean T. Wilson, an experienced bankruptcy and restructuring attorney, has joined Shannon Lee Beatty LLP as a partner. Wilson brings extensive experience representing clients across the country in complex chapter 11 and chapter 7 bankruptcies and other matters involving distressed companies and assets.

Sean's practice focuses on bankruptcy, financial restructuring, and related business matters, with particular experience in the construction, oil and gas, maritime, natural resources, retail, sports and entertainment, and utilities sectors. He regularly represents debtors, creditors, ad hoc groups, unsecured creditors' committees, indenture trustees, liquidating trustees, and other parties in complex insolvency matters. He also advises clients in sophisticated corporate and financial transactions, drawing on his restructuring background to help clients navigate potential financial distress.

"Sean is a fantastic attorney and will be a great addition to our firm," said R. J. Shannon, managing partner of Shannon Lee Beatty LLP. "His record and experience mesh well with what we do and will be an asset to our clients," Mr. Shannon added. "I've been hoping for an opportunity to bring Sean over for years, and the stars finally aligned."

"I am excited to join the team at Shannon Lee Beatty," Mr. Wilson said. "I am looking forward to helping the firm to continue to deliver excellent results for our clients."

Wilson earned his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from South Texas College of Law Houston in 2014, and his Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, from the University of Houston in 2010. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and admitted to practice in all four Bankruptcy Courts in Texas.

About Shannon Lee Beatty LLP

Shannon Lee Beatty LLP is a Houston-based law firm with a national reach that focuses its practice on bankruptcy, financial restructuring, and debtor-creditor matters. The firm frequently represents debtors, creditors, trustees, committees, and fiduciaries in all aspects of bankruptcy and insolvency-related proceedings.

Contact:

For more information about this announcement or Shannon Lee Beatty LLP, please contact Sirron Houston-Washington at (346) 535-0526 or [email protected]. The firm's website is https://www.shannonleellp.com/.

SOURCE Shannon Lee Beatty LLP