SeaPak Introduces Three New Seafood Products That Are Soon to Be Favorites: Chili Lime Shrimp, Breaded Flounder Tenders and Breaded Scallops

Bold flavors, crisp textures and premium ingredients come together in SeaPak's newest offerings, which are ready in minutes for delicious, elevated seafood meals at home.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood (seapak.com), the #1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category, is kicking off the new year with three exciting new products that deliver craveable flavors, convenience and premium at-home seafood experiences: Chili Lime Shrimp, Breaded Flounder Tenders and Breaded Scallops, all arriving at select retailers this month.

Consumers want exciting flavors and easy ways to enjoy high-quality seafood at home. Post this SeaPak's Chili Lime Shrimp, Breaded Flounder Tenders and Breaded Scallops reflect what today’s shoppers are asking for — globally inspired tastes, more variety on shelves, and high-quality seafood that cooks fast and fits effortlessly into busy lifestyles.

The new offerings reflect what today's shoppers are asking for — globally inspired tastes, more variety on shelves, and high-quality seafood that cooks fast and fits effortlessly into busy lifestyles.

Meet SeaPak's newest seafood stars:

Chili Lime Shrimp features a zesty blend of chili spices, bright lime and 100% real butter to create a bold, saucy shrimp dish that's perfect over rice, quinoa or veggies. Shrimp are certified by Best Aquaculture Practices. Each 5-oz portion (two per box) contains 11 grams of protein.

Breaded Flounder Tenders start with flaky, mild, MSC-certified flounder coated in golden, crispy breading. These versatile tenders deliver a restaurant-quality seafood experience the whole family can enjoy. Each 2-piece serving (4 ½ servings per box) contains 7 grams of protein.

Breaded Scallops are perfectly poppable MSC-certified Patagonian scallops in a delicately seasoned, crispy breadcrumb crust. They're ideal for snacking, as an appetizer or paired with pasta. Each 3-oz portion contains 8 grams of protein.

All three new SeaPak products require minimal prep time and can be ready in under 10 minutes, with multiple cooking options: air fryer and oven for Breaded Flounder Tenders and Breaded Scallops, and oven or sauté pan for Chili Lime Shrimp. They all include responsibly sourced ingredients and contain no artificial flavors.

Current research shows that consumers are seeking more seafood variety, bold global flavors, and convenient meal solutions. SeaPak's new products were inspired by menu trends — including flounder's +13% growth on U.S. menus and chili lime's projected +22% growth over the next four years — as well as retail shoppers' desires for more species options.

"Consumers want exciting flavors and easy ways to enjoy high-quality seafood at home. These new products offer all of that," said Kelly Rabinowitz, Director Marketing, Frozen Retail Brands at Rich Products Corp., parent company of SeaPak. "From zesty Chili Lime Shrimp to crispy Breaded Scallops and Flounder Tenders, each item brings something unique to the freezer aisle and reflects how we're listening closely to what shoppers want."

SeaPak's new products are coming to Food Lion, Weis Markets, SpartanNash, BJ's Wholesale Club, and more. Selection varies by store—visit your local retailer to see what's available.

To learn more about SeaPak, its products and the latest news, visit seapak.com.

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 75 years. As the trusted name for delicious seafood, SeaPak is the #1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded for its commitment to the highest quality standards and resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE SeaPak