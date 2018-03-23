Heat Up National Frozen Food Month with All-New, Asian-Inspired Seafood Soups

And, frozen products are great to have on hand when you're looking to add a sense of mindfulness and calm back into your everyday. Luckily, your favorite shrimp brand, SeaPak, has you covered with the launch of two new Asian-style soups.

Ready at the press of a button, SeaPak Selections Shrimp Wonton Soup and Thai Coconut Shrimp Soup are the brand's first-ever soups and a great addition to their meal solutions lineup. They are microwaveable, and unlike many of their non-frozen counterparts, these quick-and-easy, heat-and-eat bowls of goodness contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. They're also gluten free and made with responsibly sourced shrimp.

"We understand that busy moms and dads need stress-free meal options they can feel good about serving to their families," said Leslie Harris Thomas, marketing manager at SeaPak. "That's why we're committed to providing the best-tasting seafood, like our new soups, and real ingredients that offer greater peace of mind."

Thanks to the fact that they require virtually no prep work, SeaPak's new products are tried-and-true time-savers, giving you two new reasons to shop the frozen aisle during your next shopping trip. The best part? These ultra-convenient soups are ready in just 6 minutes, giving you more time to chillax and enjoy what matters most.

SeaPak's soups can be found at Walmart stores from coast to coast. For more information on the products, visit SeaPak.com and the brand's Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram pages.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seapak-selections-soups-consumer-release-march-2018-300617121.html

SOURCE SeaPak

Related Links

http://www.seapak.com

