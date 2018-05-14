Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

To kick off the concert series, the Seaport District will be hosting a free public concert featuring Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings on Saturday, July 28. The concert will serve as a thank you to the community for its unyielding support. Additional details regarding this show and other upcoming community events throughout the summer will be made available on http://www.pier17ny.com/.

"With an array of legendary and diverse talent including Diana Ross, Trevor Noah, Gladys Knight, and Bebe Rexha, we are so pleased to unveil the full lineup for the inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series and bring the best of the entertainment and culture to the district," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Pier 17's highly anticipated 1.5-acre rooftop is a 3,400-standing, or 2,400-seated capacity open-air venue. Tickets for the Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series can only be purchased through Seaport District NYC strategic partner, Ticketmaster. A 48-hour pre-sale will be offered to all Chase cardholders, starting May 14 at 10 a.m. EDT, with general on-sale starting May 18 at 10 a.m. EDT via Ticketmaster.com, and by calling 1-800-745-3000. In addition, Heineken will be elevating the live entertainment experience at Pier 17 by way of special ticket giveaways for those visiting the Seaport District and the Heineken Riverdeck throughout the summer.

"In planning the inaugural lineup, we knew it was important to put together a group of artists that accurately reflected the diverse musical landscape of this vibrant city. Pier 17 is truly a one-of-a-kind venue that has something for everyone to enjoy," said Stacie George, Senior Vice President, Live Nation, New York. "Live Nation is committed to bringing New Yorkers the very best in live entertainment, and we look forward to an amazing summer of rooftop events."

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show by the previously announced Kings of Leon has been added to Pier 17's Rooftop Concert Series on August 3.

For more information on the Seaport District and the Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series, please visit Pier17ny.com and follow @Pier17ny across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Full concert schedule below:

Saturday, July 28 – Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings (General Admission) – FREE COMMUNITY EVENT

*Chase Preferred seating will be made available on May 18 at 10 a.m. EDT for cardholders in lieu of a Chase pre-sale for All Time Low + Dashboard Confessional.

About Seaport District NYC

The Seaport District is New York's original commercial hub, located on the East River in Lower Manhattan with unparalleled views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and the city skyline. An essential part of the city for over 300 years, the re-envisioned Seaport District will continue to function as a community anchor and "port of discovery" for the rapidly growing population of Lower Manhattan. The Howard Hughes Corporation® is leveraging the Seaport's history as the birthplace of innovation as it transforms a district spanning several city blocks, creating more than 400,000 square feet of dynamic culinary, fashion, entertainment and cultural experiences.

Highlighting the revitalized Seaport District is the new Pier 17, poised to become an iconic entertainment destination with a 1.5-acre rooftop that will serve as a year-round community amenity, including a restaurant, outdoor bars and a venue for concerts, cultural and special events. The Pier Village will include waterfront restaurants from culinary powerhouses such as Andrew Carmellini, David Chang of the Momofuku Group, Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Pier 17 is home to ESPN's new live broadcast studios.

The Seaport District will be home to the only U.S. location of Carla Sozzani's pioneering experiential concept store 10 Corso Como, and to a 50,000-square-foot food hall by Jean-Georges in the restored Tin Building. Also located at the Seaport District is Manhattan's first iPic Theater, the highest grossing location in the premier cinema operator's portfolio. For additional information, visit SeaportDIstrict.nyc.

