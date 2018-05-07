Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

NEW YORK, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC), in partnership with exclusive booking partner Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) announced today the opening lineup for the inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series in the Seaport District. As part of "Seaport Summer," a seasonal series of experiences and partnerships that will be unveiled throughout the district, the Rooftop Concert Series will introduce residents and tourists alike to the first-of-its-kind iconic venue, which has New York City as its backdrop surrounded by the Brooklyn Bridge, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty and One World Trade. Star comedian Amy Schumer and Grammy-Award Winners Kings of Leon will be headlining the opening week. The full 2018 performance lineup will be announced on May 14, and will feature a diverse roster of popular talent from various musical genres and entertainment backgrounds.
"We understand the inherent power of art and culture to define a community," said David R. Weinreb, CEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The launch of this inaugural concert series will add a dynamic new component to the Seaport District and further establish Lower Manhattan as the city's next creative hub."
"This is an important milestone for the Seaport as we continue to revitalize the district and create a unique and vibrant destination unlike any other in New York City," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "With A-list talent such as Amy Schumer and Kings of Leon bringing our vision for the Pier 17 rooftop to life, we are pleased to welcome New Yorkers this summer to experience this special venue first hand."
Pier 17's highly anticipated 1.5-acre rooftop is a 3,400-standing, or 2,400-seated capacity open-air venue. Tickets for the Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series can only be purchased through Seaport District NYC strategic partner, Ticketmaster. An exclusive 48-hour pre-sale will be offered to all Chase cardholders, starting May 7 at 10 a.m. EDT, with general on-sale starting May 11 at 10 a.m. EDT via Ticketmaster.com, and by calling 1-800-745-3000. In addition, Heineken will be elevating the live entertainment experience at Pier 17 by way of special ticket giveaways for those visiting the Seaport District and the Heineken Riverdeck throughout the summer.
"Live Nation is excited to work with The Howard Hughes Corporation to present a wide variety of entertainment in this one-of-a-kind concert venue," said Alan Ostfield, President of Live Nation North Atlantic. "The combination of the diverse line-up with the iconic New York City views is sure to make for an unmatched live event experience that is unlike anywhere else in the city."
For more information on the Seaport District and the Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series, please visit Pier 17 and follow @Pier17ny across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Opening week concert schedule below:
- Wednesday, August 1 – Amy Schumer (Seated)
- Thursday, August 2 – Kings of Leon (General Admission)
The Seaport District will be hosting a free public concert featuring Jon Batiste and the Dap-Kings on Saturday, July 28. The concert will serve as a thank you to the community for its unyielding support. Additional details regarding this show and other upcoming community events throughout the summer will be made available on SeaportDistrict.nyc.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.
About Seaport District NYC
The Seaport District is New York's original commercial hub, located on the East River in Lower Manhattan with unparalleled views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and the city skyline. An essential part of the city for over 300 years, the re-envisioned Seaport District will continue to function as a community anchor and "port of discovery" for the rapidly growing population of Lower Manhattan. The Howard Hughes Corporation® is leveraging the Seaport's history as the birthplace of innovation as it transforms a district spanning several city blocks, creating more than 400,000 square feet of dynamic culinary, fashion, entertainment and cultural experiences.
Highlighting the revitalized Seaport District is the new Pier 17, poised to become an iconic entertainment destination with a 1.5-acre rooftop that will serve as a year-round community amenity, including a restaurant, outdoor bars and a venue for concerts, cultural and special events. The Pier Village will include waterfront restaurants from culinary powerhouses such as Andrew Carmellini, David Chang of the Momofuku Group, Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Pier 17 is home to ESPN's new live broadcast studios.
The Seaport District will be home to the only U.S. location of Carla Sozzani's pioneering experiential concept store 10 Corso Como, and to a 50,000-square-foot food hall by Jean-Georges in the restored Tin Building. Also located at the Seaport District is Manhattan's first iPic Theater, the highest grossing location in the premier cinema operator's portfolio. For additional information, visit SeaportDistrict.nyc.
About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: The Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit howardhughes.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize", "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
