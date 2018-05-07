Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

NEW YORK, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC), in partnership with exclusive booking partner Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) announced today the opening lineup for the inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series in the Seaport District. As part of "Seaport Summer," a seasonal series of experiences and partnerships that will be unveiled throughout the district, the Rooftop Concert Series will introduce residents and tourists alike to the first-of-its-kind iconic venue, which has New York City as its backdrop surrounded by the Brooklyn Bridge, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty and One World Trade. Star comedian Amy Schumer and Grammy-Award Winners Kings of Leon will be headlining the opening week. The full 2018 performance lineup will be announced on May 14, and will feature a diverse roster of popular talent from various musical genres and entertainment backgrounds.

"We understand the inherent power of art and culture to define a community," said David R. Weinreb, CEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The launch of this inaugural concert series will add a dynamic new component to the Seaport District and further establish Lower Manhattan as the city's next creative hub."

"This is an important milestone for the Seaport as we continue to revitalize the district and create a unique and vibrant destination unlike any other in New York City," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "With A-list talent such as Amy Schumer and Kings of Leon bringing our vision for the Pier 17 rooftop to life, we are pleased to welcome New Yorkers this summer to experience this special venue first hand."

Pier 17's highly anticipated 1.5-acre rooftop is a 3,400-standing, or 2,400-seated capacity open-air venue. Tickets for the Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series can only be purchased through Seaport District NYC strategic partner, Ticketmaster. An exclusive 48-hour pre-sale will be offered to all Chase cardholders, starting May 7 at 10 a.m. EDT, with general on-sale starting May 11 at 10 a.m. EDT via Ticketmaster.com, and by calling 1-800-745-3000. In addition, Heineken will be elevating the live entertainment experience at Pier 17 by way of special ticket giveaways for those visiting the Seaport District and the Heineken Riverdeck throughout the summer.

"Live Nation is excited to work with The Howard Hughes Corporation to present a wide variety of entertainment in this one-of-a-kind concert venue," said Alan Ostfield, President of Live Nation North Atlantic. "The combination of the diverse line-up with the iconic New York City views is sure to make for an unmatched live event experience that is unlike anywhere else in the city."

For more information on the Seaport District and the Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series, please visit Pier 17 and follow @Pier17ny across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Opening week concert schedule below: