Seara Shines With Food Trends Showcased at Gulfood 2019 and Receives ESMA Halal Certificate for 100% Natural and Perfect Cuts Product Ranges

The Seara 100% Natural range, developed specifically for the Middle East, caters specifically to Islamic requirements and offers four different chicken parts on the Arab market: breast, breast strips, drumsticks and drumstick and thighs filets. The products are internationally certified by the WQS (World Quality Services) and comply with strict international quality standards and hold animal wellbeing certification, attesting to the fact none of the chickens have received any antibiotics or hormones at any stage in the production process. Furthermore, all animal feed used throughout the chicken feeding process is 100% vegetable-based.

"The food-related issues and discussions raised during the fair are evidence that our innovations are fully aligned with the industry's recent trends, signaling that the market is moving towards supplying customers with healthier, more sustainable products that are free of antibiotics," said Marcos Delorenzo, director of Marketing and New Business at Seara MENA (Middle East and North Africa). "Seara is the first Brazilian food company to offer this type of product in the Middle East and Brazil's first range of natural products to be awarded the EASM Halal Compliance Certificate. Every product in the range carries the ESMA's National Halal Mark, certifying that our production processes comply fully with Halal rules and requirements. Our regular range of Whole Chicken and Chicken Parts received the ESMA Certificate of Conformity in 2018, also at a ceremony attended by the Authority's officials. We want to show that our Company remains committed to investing in Innovative and High Quality products," added Marcos.

This year's edition of the fair published the Global Food Industry Outlook 2019, a market survey commissioned by Dubai World Trade Center, revealing that issues such as Health and Wellness as the key to innovation around the globe. "Consumers are trying to eat in more natural way and this is boosting demand for organic, natural and free from products, with fewer additives and preservatives," said Mark Napier, director of operations at the Dubai World Trade Center, who was responsible for organizing Gulfood 2019.

Mark also underlined Seara's successful approach to the event. "During Gulfood 2019, Seara highlighted its ongoing commitment to and focus on innovation as it develops healthier, more natural products. The new Seara 100% Natural range, which has been specially developed for the Middle East market and where it has already been launched, showcases the company's pioneering approach to food innovation in our region," he said.

The United Arab Emirates' biggest retailers are already stocking the 100% Natural range, backed by a variety of communication and marketing initiatives, featuring outdoors, digital media, point-of-sale activations, promotional packaging and other efforts.

In Brazil, where it has been available since 2015, the Seara 100% Natural range is called Seara DaGranja. Since its launch, the range has received a number of major awards. The most recent award came in October 2018, at the SIAL Innovation Selection in Paris. In August 2018, the Seara DaGranja dishes were also one of three products selected in the 2018 Most Innovative Food Product category at the FiInnovationAwards, organized by FISA (Foodingredients South America), the top award in the South American ingredients, products and supplements industry.

About Seara

With more than 60 years of expertise, Seara is a Brazilian food brand that is completely committed to high quality products, offering a large portfolio in the In-Natura meats and Poultry segments (frozen and fresh), as well as prepared and industrialized food solutions. Seara Alimentos, is part of JBS company the largest chicken and beef producer in the world. Seara is present in more than 150 countries (such as China, England, Kuwait, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United States and United Arab Emirates), and it has international certifications for excellence in production, such as BRC (British Retail Consortium), SWA (Supplier Workplace Accountability), Global GAP (Global Certificate for the Agricultural Chain), Swiss Law, ISSO 14001, Halal Certifications, Certificate of Conformity (ESMA Halal National Mark), among others.

