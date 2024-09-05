SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING MONTANA WOMAN EMILY REA

#EyesForEmily Communication Campaign Grows

WEST GLACIER, Mont., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Emily Rea has launched a full-scale communications campaign, #EyesForEmily, and a dedicated website as a source of information to help locate the missing young woman, a resident of West Glacier, Montana. Ms. Rea has been missing since Tuesday, July 16, 2024, and was last known to have gone to the Hungry Horse Reservoir in the Flathead National Forest to go paddleboarding.

Emily Rea, a 33-year-old woman, is an active outdoors enthusiast, and a beloved staff member of the Skola School, an independent nature-based school for pre-k through 3rd-grade students in the Whitefish community, and the manager of Half Moon VRBO.

Widespread communication including radio, billboards, fuel pump announcements, and flyers are being distributed to build broader awareness of the #EyesForEmily campaign. In response to generous public assistance, a volunteer form and a downloadable missing person flyer are available on the campaign website. A donation link has been provided to aid in the ongoing search efforts and #EyesForEmily community. Official Facebook and Instagram accounts have also been set up to streamline information and offer regular updates.

In addition, the family has offered a $25,000 reward for the first valid tip leading to the return of Emily Rea by November 30, 2024. The reward applies to non-water recovery information, due to the intensive search and rescue work actively underway at the Hungry Horse Reservoir by trained personnel. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has been conducting an ongoing search for Ms. Rea for over a month actively searching land and water. Most recently, specialized side-scan sonar has been brought in to navigate challenging deep-water terrain.

"Emily is still missing, and we are broadening and intensifying our search for her," said Emily's mother, Nina Rea. "We are now offering a $25,000 reward in the hope of more information that will help us locate and bring our daughter home. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has helped in the search effort so far, and I pray we find answers soon."

The authorities urge anyone who might have seen, heard, or know anything about Emily Rea's disappearance to please contact the tip line including photos, videos, and sightings, at 406-758-5610 or [email protected] .

