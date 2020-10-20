Search Discovery Announces Launch of Apollo: The World's First Analytics Management System

"Analytics implementations haven't changed much in the past 20 years, but Apollo uses proprietary technology and the best practices that we've learned to automate a better, easier solution," says Search Discovery President Mike Gustafson. "We're excited to provide a product that will ensure companies can see business impact and a return on their analytics investment."

Search Discovery changed the industry in 2009 when it introduced Satellite, a dynamic tag management system, which was acquired by Adobe in 2013 and renamed Adobe DTM. Now, Search Discovery launches Apollo with the same goal: to revolutionize analytics management and drive ongoing value.

How Apollo Works

Apollo provides hundreds of real-world business requirements (paired with solution designs) learned from twenty years of analytics implementations, and it provides ongoing value to analytics programs by automating, interconnecting, and optimizing processes that have historically been manual and cumbersome.

It automatically builds analytics data layers and tag management system configurations in minutes vs. weeks or months;

builds analytics data layers and tag management system configurations vs. weeks or months; It automatically validates that data is correct before it reaches the analytics tool;

it reaches the analytics tool; It automatically builds dashboards and conversion metrics to provide reports that directly answer selected business requirements; &

Apollo interconnects all aspects of an implementation, which makes updates and maintenance easy.

Contact Search Discovery for a free demo or to learn more about Apollo.



About Search Discovery

Search Discovery is a data transformation company that helps organizations use their data with purpose to drive measurable business impact. Recognized as an Inc. 2020 Best Workplace, we have also been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for five years straight. Our services and solutions help global organizations at every stage of data transformation, including strategy, implementation, optimization, and organizational change management.

