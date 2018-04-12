Search Discovery Appoints Evan Bench in Continued European Expansion

Today, France holds the largest share in the European business intelligence market, according to Inkwood Research. The forward-thinking French market has been quick to adopt data analysis and business intelligence practices to drive business forward by uncovering insights otherwise hidden in data. These insights, when translated into action provide efficiencies across all facets of an organisation.

"Local market expertise is vital to understanding business performance," says Evan. "There are nuances in every market that must be taken into consideration when making strategic decisions that ultimately affect an organization's bottom line."

In this newly created role, Evan will leverage his extensive experience in business intelligence to enable both French and global companies operating in France to streamline the processes of data capture, management, transformation and analysis.

"Business intelligence is more than crunching big data, it's the lifeblood of profitability and can be the difference between the success or failure of a business," says Brian Marin, MD Europe, Search Discovery. "Our teams have done a fantastic job working with our international clients to date, but we recognise the need for local support to complement global strategy."

