Search Discovery Expands Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Service Offerings with Acquisition of Peachtree AI

This acquisition adds machine learning and cognitive computing services to Search Discovery's existing data transformation services and solutions. Joseph Sutherland, Founder and President of Peachtree AI, joins the Search Discovery team to lead ongoing development of solutions that leverage data science and artificial intelligence.

"The acquisition of Peachtree AI accelerates our efforts to meet the growing demand from clients to use machine intelligence to solve prediction problems. It is essential to creating competitive advantages for our clients that we help them intelligently deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technologies will help clients make faster, more informed decisions that drive more efficient operations," says Mike Gustafson, President of Search Discovery. "Joe is a recognized leader in AI and an accomplished data scientist. His expertise and the solutions that Peachtree AI has built will be a tremendous asset to the clients we serve."

About Joseph Sutherland

Joe is an expert in building data science teams and products. He has over 10 years of experience in statistics, software development, and project management that help him bridge the gap between quantitative analysis, development, and executive strategy. He founded Peachtree AI in 2018 after exiting the VC-backed fintech company he helped build while completing his PhD at Columbia. His academic research is published in top peer-reviewed outlets. From 2011-2013, Joe worked in the Obama White House.

About Peachtree AI

Peachtree AI is a leading technology consulting firm that transforms businesses into state-of-the-art, scalable organizations that outcompete on cost, innovation, and customer engagement. Experts in machine intelligence, we work with technology mavens—clients with the potential and ambition to lead their industries and with the adaptability to define the future.

About Search Discovery

Search Discovery is a data transformation company. We believe great things happen when companies use their data with purpose to drive measurable business impact. Our services and solutions help organizations transform their business through executable data strategies at every stage of data transformation, including strategy, implementation, optimization, and organizational change management.

We partner with global Fortune 5000 companies like Marriott, Chick-fil-A, and Adobe to power efficient operations, deepen insights, and improve decision making across marketing, sales, finance, operations, and human resources.

SOURCE Search Discovery

Related Links

http://www.searchdiscovery.com

