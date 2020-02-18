Search Discovery Expands Salesforce Einstein Expertise with Acquisition of Analytics Cloud Consulting

About Joseph Yelle

Yelle is an expert analytics designer, practitioner, and consultant with multiple Salesforce certifications. For the past 10 years, he has worked with many Salesforce customers to drive business impact by deploying Salesforce and Einstein solutions for their individual businesses. While working at Salesforce, he designed and implemented the support structure for Salesforce Einstein, then he moved to the product team, training 600+ international users and consultants on successful implementation strategies. In 2016, he founded his Einstein consulting firm, Analytics Cloud Consulting, working with enterprise clients such as VMware, Cisco, and many others. He joined Search Discovery in 2020.



About Analytics Cloud Consulting

Analytics Cloud Consulting provides top of the line consulting and implementation service for Salesforce Einstein to empower rapid, effective data insights and solutions.



About Search Discovery

Search Discovery is a data transformation company. We believe great things happen when companies use their data with purpose to drive measurable business impact. Our services and solutions help organizations transform their business through executable data strategies at every stage of data transformation, including strategy, implementation, optimization, and organizational change management.



We partner with global Fortune 5000 companies like Marriott, Shell, Chase Bank, and Adobe to empower efficient operations, deepen insights, and improve decision making across marketing, sales, finance, operations, and human resources.