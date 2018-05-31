Search Discovery, launched in 2004, is a business intelligence and analytics solutions organization working with Fortune 5,000 companies, including Marriott, Adobe, Chick-fil-A, and others who are transforming their businesses by leveraging the value of data.

"We are honored to be part of the Pacesetters and GA Fast 40, and we're fortunate to be serving clients who are transforming their decision-making processes and optimizing their business operations using data," said President Mike Gustafson. "Our growth is a testament to both the incredible opportunity data presents to organizations and our amazing team's commitment to solving our clients' hardest challenges."

Search Discovery experienced a 285% increase in revenue since 2014, with an employee count that has over doubled in the past two years.

About Search Discovery

Search Discovery is a business intelligence and analytics company that empowers organizations to use data to improve business performance. We engage clients at every stage of data enablement, including strategy, implementation, business experiments, optimization, and organizational change management. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Pacesetters Awards

The Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2018 Pacesetter Awards identify the fastest growing private companies in Atlanta, and only the top 100 of Atlanta's fastest growing privately held companies are included in the honor.

About GA Fast 40 Awards

Each year,the Atlanta Chapter of The Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), a global professional organization focused on middle-market growth, mergers and acquisitions, and private investment, honors the top 40 fastest growing middle-market companies in Georgia.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/search-discovery-honoree-for-ga-fast-40-and-pacesetter-awards-300657602.html

SOURCE Search Discovery

Related Links

http://www.searchdiscovery.com

