Search for 2024 Gerber® Baby Kicks Off, Celebrating More Babies Than Ever Before

For the first time, families of former Gerber Babies to help select the next Gerber Baby

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Gerber , the leader in early childhood nutrition for almost 100 years, has officially opened the call for entries for the 2024 Gerber Photo Search, which will celebrate more babies than ever before. For the first time, Gerber has expanded the Gerber Baby selection committee to include the parents of former Gerber Babies Zane, Kairi, Isa, Magnolia, Lucas, Riley, Isla and 2023 Gerber Baby, Maddie, in the process.

To help parents celebrate the many incredible moments that make raising a baby so rewarding, in addition to announcing this year's official Gerber Baby, Gerber will offer prizes to 10 additional babies whose submissions showcase the adorable, silly, and unique moments in their lives.

"The love that parents have for our little ones is indescribable. We can't help but marvel at each tiny achievement, and we are so proud to offer nutritious food specially crafted for babies to help fuel their development every day," said Angela Madlangbayan, Vice President of Marketing at Gerber. "This year's Photo Search gives parents a platform to applaud every one of baby's moments, from big milestones to everyday joys. We are excited to find and celebrate not only our next Gerber Baby, but also more little ones and their families to further our goal of supporting parents and caregivers who are nurturing the next generation."

A diverse committee made up of Gerber employees and parents of previous Gerber Babies will review every Photo Search submission. They are looking for photos that capture inchstones, which are the sweet, small moments that make a baby's first years extra special. The inchstone moments include Sleepy Moment, #GRWM Moment, On-the-Go Moment, New Food Moment, Playful Moment, Treat Yourself Moment, Cozy Moment, Little Bestie Moment, Steppin' Out Moment and #GrowWithLove Moment. Ten inchstone winners whose entries embody the inchstone moments will win a $500 Gerber.com gift card and apparel from Gerber® Childrenswear, plus exciting prizes from partners including Brooklinen, CeraVe, Dagne Dover, ezpz, Gerber Childrenswear, Gopuff, Motherhood Maternity, Peanut App, UPPAbaby, and UrbanStems.

"Experiencing this past year with Maddie as the 2023 Gerber Baby has been such a joyful time for our entire family, creating memories that we can hold on to for a lifetime," said Crystal Mendoza, mom to 2023 Gerber Baby Maddie. "Having gone through Photo Search ourselves, we can't wait to bring our experience to the selection process and ultimately pass on this magical opportunity to another deserving family."

Now in its fourteenth year, the original inspiration for Photo Search was drawn from the countless photos sent into Gerber by parents who saw their little ones in Gerber's iconic baby logo. Today, Photo Search continues to celebrate babies from all backgrounds and honors Gerber's commitment to helping families grow with love. Continuing the legacy of the original Gerber Baby, Ann Turner Cook, Gerber aims to further highlight unique stories of families and babies that will have an impact for generations to come.

This year's grand prize package for the Gerber Baby includes the opportunity to serve as 'Chief Growing Officer', be featured on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, a $25,000 cash prize, a new wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear, a year's supply of Gerber products, and prizes from our friends at Canon, UPPABaby, Little Tikes, Motherhood Maternity, and ezpz!

Additionally, Gerber will continue to support its partnership with March of Dimes by matching the winning baby's cash prize with a monetary donation to support the organization's maternal and infant health programs, which protect the health of families today and long into the future.

From April 30 at 9 a.m. EDT to May 24 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, parents or legal guardians are encouraged to submit a photo of their baby (age 0 – 48 months) on Gerber's application portal for a chance to have their child selected as the 2024 Gerber Baby or considered for additional prizes. The application is available online at photosearch.gerber.com , where parents can upload their photo and tell us all about their little ones.

To learn more about Photo Search and the Gerber Baby role, parents and caregivers can visit photosearch.gerber.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400967/the_2024_Gerber_Photo_Search.jpg

