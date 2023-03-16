Search For Common Ground Announces Merger with Peacebuilding Non-Profit Preemptive Love Coalition

Merger with Preemptive Love Continues a Period of Accelerated Growth for the Nobel Peace Prize–Nominated Organization

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Search for Common Ground, the world's largest peacebuilding organization, announced today that it is merging with Preemptive Love Coalition, a peacebuilding organization that provides rapid and ongoing response to crises by providing jobs and fostering community. This merger will allow both organizations to amplify their impact and pursue a shared vision of advancing global peace.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Preemptive Love to the Search for Common Ground team," said Search for Common Ground CEO Shamil Idriss. "Preemptive Love's rapid response capabilities and community development experience, paired with the established history and experience of Search, will greatly expand the ability of both organizations to serve the communities with whom we work. As like-minded organizations, we remain committed to the shared goals outlined in our missions, visions, and values: preventing and ending violent conflict through locally led, globally supported programming that creates breakthroughs for peace."

The merger will provide an opportunity for both organizations to learn from one another, share resources, and increase the breadth and depth of work in pursuit of global peace. Preemptive Love's experience with mobilizing rapid and ongoing response to crises will be an asset to Search for Common Ground's work in dynamic and complex environments all over the world. At the same time, Search for Common Ground's track record of driving measurable impacts in the world's most devastating conflicts will elevate the impact of Preemptive Love.

"For some time now, Preemptive Love has been working to translate the trust it has built with local communities to build pathways to prevent war and build peace," said Preemptive Love's Interim CEO Ellen Meyer Shorb. "I can think of no better way to continue progressing toward that goal than by joining forces with Search, the world's largest peacebuilding organization with over four decades of on-the-ground experience delivering remarkable results in some of the most challenging environments imaginable."

At this time, Search for Common Ground and Preemptive Love will continue to operate under their respective names, behind a shared mission to advance global peace, with more details to come on full integration.

Additionally, this merger happens as Search for Common Ground enters a period of accelerated growth and will help both organizations grow in a sustainable, effective, and efficient manner, bolstering the longevity and impact of both organizations.

About Search for Common Ground

Search for Common Ground is the world's largest dedicated peacebuilding organization. Since 1982, it has worked to prevent and end violent conflict and to build healthy, safe, and just societies all over the world. Currently, Search works in 33 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. To learn more visit www.sfcg.org .

About Preemptive Love:

Preemptive Love is a peacebuilding organization that provides rapid and ongoing response to crises, by providing jobs, and fostering community. Its mission is to end the cycle of violence by empowering communities to make peace. Its core value is that its workers are not just aid workers, but peacemakers. Preemptive Love was founded in 2007 to help Iraqi children access heart surgeries. Following the 2014 ISIS surge across Iraq and Syria, Preemptive Love pivoted and joined with peacemakers around the world to deliver food, medical care, and winter essentials. In 2018, Preemptive Love began helping refugees and displaced people in Iraq access jobs and economic opportunities. In 2019, Preemptive Love expanded to serve migrants and asylum seekers sharing their stories about violence in their communities across Latin America. In response, Preemptive Love provided help for those in need at the US-Mexico border and in Colombia and Venezuela. To learn more visit www.preemptivelove.org .

