Search One Rescue Team Assist Texas Rangers Locate Missing Teacher

News provided by

Search One Rescue Team

20 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

Search One Rescue Team was requested by the Texas Rangers to assist the Seagoville PD in a ground search for the body of Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga a Dallas ISD teacher reported missing in late September.

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 12th, 2023, Search One Rescue Team was contacted by a Texas Ranger requesting Human Remains Detection (HRD) K9 teams to assist them and the Seagoville Police Department locate the body of a 37-year-old female possibly missing since September 27th. The target area on the south side of I-20 near Lawson Road in Mesquite was determined based on cell phone triangulation related to the missing subject.

  • At approximately 1600 hours on October the 12th a Search One Rescue Team HRD K9 Handler arrived on scene and was escorted by Seagoville officers to the target area to start the search.
  • At 1710 hours the K9 team discovered human remains located approximately 700 yards south of I20 and approximately 65 yards deep into heavy woods off a pipeline right of way.
  • Due to the location of the remains Mesquite Police have taken the lead in this investigation. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Mesquite Police Department.

Read more here: https://www.fox4news.com/news/jennifer-mendez-olascoaga-body-identified

If you are interested in becoming a member of the team or supporting the organization visit the website at www.searchone.org or email [email protected].

About Search One Rescue Team:
As a 501 (c)3 organization the team is based in North Central Texas serving all of Texas and Southern Oklahoma. The organization's mission statement is "To assist governmental agencies locate lost and missing persons". That mission is accomplished with specially trained Search and Rescue dogs and search personnel using the latest in ground search technology. There is never a charge to the end user and the team is fully self-contained placing no burden on the requesting agency. The organization is funded only through grants and donations from the communities they serve.

Media Contact:           

Paul A. Lake – Founder / Executive Director

214-724-1401 [email protected]

SOURCE Search One Rescue Team

