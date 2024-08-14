Search One Rescue Team Celebrates 41 Years of Locating the Missing

Search One Rescue Team is recognized nationally as a leader in the search and rescue community and is considered a valuable resource from the small rural law enforcement agency to the largest city police departments.

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Search One Rescue Team will officially celebrate its 41st year of operation during an annual three-day training seminar held in Granbury Texas. This is a significant milestone for any organization but especially for an all-volunteer nonprofit organization with no consistent source of income. The seminar is a fitting backdrop for this celebration and will be hosts to SAR K9 teams from several states while providing three days of intense training across multiple SAR K9 disciplines.

The team is based in the DFW area and is actively recruiting new members.

The organization has 37 members, 14 dogs, a mobile command center, drone team, off road vehicle, night vision, and thermal imaging equipment.

The team averages over 100 calls for service each year making it one of the busiest teams in the state.

91% of the team's calls occur within a 150-mile radius of DFW Airport and the population within that area exceeds 8 million people. Click here to see the full report of population for this area.

Over the course of this 41-year period, Search One has received two national awards, multiple state awards, recognition from the Texas House of Representatives, and numerous letters of commendation from agencies they have assisted. In addition, the team has helped draft two separate legislative bills, significantly impacting SAR K9 teams within the State of Texas.

Using specially trained Search and Rescue (SAR) dogs and sophisticated technology, Search One Rescue Team is a vital resource to law enforcement and other governmental agencies when a ground search is needed to locate a missing person. Having worked for over 185 different governmental agencies and conducted over 1,000 search missions, this team has helped bring home numerous missing victims, located significant related evidence, and helped law enforcement solve multiple criminal cases.

About Search One Rescue Team:

As a 501(c)(3) organization the team is based in North Central Texas serving all of Texas and Southern Oklahoma. The organization's mission statement is "to assist governmental agencies locate lost and missing persons". That mission is accomplished with specially trained Search and Rescue dogs and search personnel using the latest in ground search technology. There is never a charge to the end user and the team is fully self-contained placing no burden on the requesting agency. The organization is funded only through grants and donations from the communities they serve.

