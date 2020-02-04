Search With Style® Platform Approved By SeedInvest, Enters First Round Of Fundraising

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every month, more than 1 million US homebuyers attempt to search for homes by architectural style, yet no viable search solution exists for them—until now. Just selected by SeedInvest (the world's leading equity crowdfunding platform) for a first round of fundraising, Search With Style® is the first architecturally-based search engine and API for the real estate industry.

"The Search With Style platform provides an appealing and powerful solution for the more than 12 million design-conscious homebuyers looking for a way to search for homes by architectural style each year," says Derek May, CMO, Search With Style, Inc. "In addition to looking for their dream home—be it a loft or craftsman—these buyers are looking for an intuitive interface and engaging content to fully immerse themselves in their desired lifestyles. Search With Style delivers that, and more."

Search With Style uses proprietary corrective algorithms, AI, and human curation to make finding an architecturally unique home accurate, quick and satisfying—a stark contrast to the accuracy of current search solutions, which have been found to misclassify home styles nearly 50 percent of the time.

Based in New York, SeedInvest is an equity crowdfunding platform that connects highly vetted startups with investors online. The company was launched in 2013 and continues to build liquidity in the platform by attracting high-net-worth individuals, family offices and venture capital firms.

The SeedInvest website cites the following company highlights for potential Search With Style investors:

Search With Style receives 33% of all revenue earned upon lead conversion within the Search With Style Network

Search With Style continues to build and acquire a network of national architecturally-specific real estate websites. The current Search With Style network includes: modernhomes.com, cabinhomes.com, craftmansbungslows.com, historicalhomes.com and nookrealestate.com (Well-known highrises.com has also joined the network as a new affiliate)

The Search With Style mobile app currently is live on Android & iOS stores (available in California & Florida ) with agreements in place to scale the search app & Search With Style Network nationwide with industry leaders ListHub.com (data) and Opctiy.com (lead conversion)

& ) with agreements in place to scale the search app & Search With Style Network nationwide with industry leaders ListHub.com (data) and Opctiy.com (lead conversion) Emerging additional post-raise revenue opportunities include: Mortgage Lead Generation, Display Ads, Featured Listings, Sponsored Content, Professional Service Directory Listings and Architectural Mailing Lists

Search With Style's founders are innovative industry experts, who have successfully started and managed several brokerages and tech companies from small sized to large

The first round of crowdfunding through SeedInvest for Search With Style is set at a maximum of US $600,000 with a minimum investment of US $10,000 per investor (whom must be 506C accredited). SeedInvest has set a valuation cap of US $5,000,000 for the company.

"Proptech (property technology) investments—the use of information technology (IT) to help individuals and companies research, buy, sell and manage real estate—continue to dominate investor interests and seed investment crowdfunding is continuing the trend," says Mark Hughes, President, Search With Style, Inc. "Other proptech startup investments like Opendoor, an ibuyer platform; Nextdoor, a social platform for neighbors; and Opcity, a lead follow-up platform for agents, were all quickly funded by large VC firms and made an immediate impact on an industry that has been slower than most to change with technology. We anticipate strong investor interest for Search With Style."

About Search With Style® (SWS)

Search With Style® (SWS) is the only architecturally based search engine and API in the real estate industry. Addressing the needs of more than 1 million design-interested homebuyers in the US each month, Search With Style allows consumers to find homes for sale by their preferred architectural styles. This Search With Style search engine and API platform actively curates a national database of over 600 Multiple Listings Services using proprietary algorithms, human curation, and photo recognition AI to deliver property search results—by architectural style—that are accurate, quick, and satisfying, creating a user experience that consumers love. Search With Style can be found online at SearchWithStyle.com and also is available as a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. For more information about Search With Style, please contact:

