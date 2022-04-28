Searchable.ai announces Constellation, a Unified Data Platform for productivity workers and their teams

Given the critical challenges businesses face in efficiently sharing information across teams and platforms, Searchable.ai has invested its resources and latest round of funding into building out Constellation, a unified data platform for teams. Since January, the company has expanded its suite of integrations to include even more essential workplace apps, including Trello, Asana, Jira, Notion, and Confluence. The company continues to integrate with additional apps and services and will soon expand its support to design apps like Figma and code repositories like Github. By mid-2022, Constellation will connect with over 30 of the most used cloud applications.

While Searchable.ai initially focused on unifying data and information from files, such as those created with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace apps, as well as PDFs, Constellation makes it possible to unify user-inputted SaaS data. Structured information from Jira tickets and Trello cards, for example, as well as conversations in apps like Slack, can now be searchable and shareable. Additionally, Constellation's Live Sync technology means data is constantly being updated and refreshed, so users always have access to the latest information.

Built for scale, Constellation supports an unlimited amount of data and is engineered with enterprise-grade security. Eventually, Searchable.ai will enable developers to access the Constellation framework for their own apps and services, including corporations who may want to ingest this data into their own repositories.

"Google, Bing, Baidu, and others aggregated web information and made it searchable; Snowflake and Databricks brought together corporate data for advanced business intelligence. But nothing analogous exists for knowledge workers. Constellation unifies work data into a single view to make knowledge instantly accessible and actionable for teams." added Brian Shin, co-founder and CEO of Searchable.ai.

For now, Searchable.ai will leverage Constellation to extend its end-user capabilities beyond search. The company will soon be releasing Collections, a way for users to assemble groups of files, email, and cloud data in a central space where others can add, find, and access what they need for their work.

Read more about Constellation on Searchable.ai's blog here . Searchable.ai's app is available now for download from its website.

