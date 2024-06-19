Searchbloom Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Searchbloom named among best workplaces in Advertising & Marketing

DRAPER, Utah, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Searchbloom has been named one of the top 500 places to work on Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. The list comprehensively measures American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Searchbloom, which has been operating remotely since 2020, stands out because of its unique ability to create a strong company culture, foster deep employee relationships, and effectively manage a fully-remote workforce. We congratulate Searchbloom and its employees on winning this honor.

Among thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Cody C. Jensen, founder and CEO of Searchbloom said "I'm so proud of all of our employees for their contributions to our company culture. Especially when I see them living our core value, lasting relationships. We're humble to be recognized once more as one of the best places to work because of the culture we've built together."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures in order to find the very best and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Searchbloom

Searchbloom is a leader in Search Engine Marketing. They are best known for their award-winning SEO and PPC campaigns. Searchbloom also offers Conversion Rate Optimization, Email, PR, Content, and Web Development Services. Searchbloom was previously recognized on INC's best places to work in 2021. This year, Searchbloom has also been recognized as Backlinko's top SEO Agencies to consider and ranked #137 on Clutches 1000 top-rated companies list.

About Inc. Media

Inc. provides entrepreneurs with software, tools, and community that helps build great companies. Its multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys and leadership assessment among many other services.

