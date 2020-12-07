SearchBlox Introduces SearchAI SmartSuggest, Answers and Personalization to Provide a Better Customer Experience

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchBlox introduced SearchAI SmartSuggest, SearchAI Answers and SearchAI Personalization. "These new products use artificial intelligence to make search simultaneously smarter and simpler," explains Timo Selvaraj, Co-founder and VP of Product.

"Increasingly website users — whether they're your employees or your end customers — use search to navigate websites," explains Selvaraj. "And if they don't find what they want, they bounce." Search users' expectations have evolved, but search results haven't — until now.

SearchBlox developed SearchAI SmartSuggest because users struggle to choose the correct search terms. Most internet users are familiar with autocomplete or typeahead, which provides search suggestions that start with the keyword you type. For instance, if you type "doorbell" in the search box on Google, the search engine might suggest "doorbell sound, doorbell camera, doorbell battery, etc." If you type "doorbell" into the SearchAI SmartSuggest enabled search box, it will offer you "doorbell batteries" and "doorbell doesn't work," but will also offer "how to set up doorbell," "cannot sync doorbell to base" and "reset doorbell."

Because it doesn't rely on historical search logs, SearchAI SmartSuggest provides more relevant search suggestions from day one. "We build a machine learning model of all of your content," explains Selvaraj. "That's what enables SearchAI SmartSuggest to know what your users are searching for before they do." SearchAI SmartSuggest outperforms matches based on typeahead technology or regular expression and offers several benefits:

Provide a better user experience with misspelling tolerance and 60% higher search relevance.

Make it easier for users to find what they need by suggesting search terms associated with the keywords they're using.

Reach your target market with niche results that are based on your content, not search logs.

SearchBlox offers a SearchAI SmartSuggest starter license for free now. The Growth License, priced at $249/month, includes 10 million search queries and 10,000 predictions per month. At $499/month, the Pro License includes 50 million search queries and 25,000 predictions per month. For more information or to request a live, remote demo, visit this page .

Search users don't want to wade through pages and pages of search results to find the right answer. SearchBlox's second new product, SearchAI Answers, uses natural language processing to provide a more intuitive search experience similar to Google's Featured Snippets. "In other words," says Selvaraj, "it understands the way humans talk and it answers them in that same conversational tone."

SearchAI Answers provides the answer as a featured snippet, a chatbot response or via voice assistant. And unlike some artificially intelligent search enhancements, SearchAI Answers requires zero manual tagging, specific domain taxonomy or knowledge graphs," explains Selvaraj. SearchAI helps businesses:

Reduce service costs and increase first contact resolution, which is especially important during the customer service crisis created by the current pandemic.

Improve the user experience with artificial intelligence that responds to a natural language question with a natural language answer.

Save time and effort. SearchAI Answers doesn't require manual tagging, specific domain taxonomy or knowledge graphs.

"SearchAI Answers works with your existing search setup," explains Selvaraj. "All you need to do is integrate your search with our API endpoint and add the Answers box on your search results page to display the answers."

SearchAI Answers is available now at $60,000/year for 100,000 URLs/Documents. For more information or to request a live, remote demo, visit this page .

SearchAI Personalization predicts personas for search users enabling them to reach the information or product they are looking for much faster. SearchAI Personalization understands your customer intent with a few search queries and personalizes the user's search journey leading to a superior customer experience.

SearchBlox SearchAI products are platform agnostic. You can use them to provide a better experience regardless of who your current search vendor is.

About SearchBlox: We build intuitive and intelligent enterprise insight engines based on open source technologies, simplifying search for complex enterprises. SearchBlox's clients include leaders in financial services, healthcare and government.

