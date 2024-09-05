Searchie.io rebrands to Membership.io, bringing in a new era for online membership sites

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Searchie Inc. ("Searchie") is proud to announce its rebrand to Membership.io, underscoring its commitment to empowering creators with the leading software platform for starting, building, and growing membership sites.

This welcomed step forward aligns with the company's ongoing mission to help its customers create financial freedom through recurring revenue.

"Our new name speaks to who we've already been serving and what we've been working towards," says Stu McLaren, Membership.io Co-Founder. "It was a natural evolution of our software that aligns more directly with the training and coaching side of our business. Memberships are what we do best!"

Since its inception in 2019, Membership.io (formerly Searchie) has transformed the way thousands of creators manage and monetize their content, offering innovative solutions for those running memberships, courses, coaching programs, and more.

With its industry-leading features, including AI-supported content management, personalization, and powerful member engagement tools, the platform has become integral for creators building and sustaining thriving content businesses and online communities.

"Before now, only a handful of platforms and plug-ins have been built specifically for memberships," says Andrew Ferraccioli, Membership.io Co-Founder. "Where we do things differently is through our automations, personalization, and content discovery, using AI. These three pillars alone offer a unique, user-friendly experience for both membership owners and their members."

The transition promises to be smooth for current users. All existing tools and features will continue to be maintained and improved.

As Membership.io continues to innovate, the company aims to set new standards for the membership space, with the goal of driving success and enhancing financial stability for its users.

Membership.io, founded near Toronto in 2019 as Searchie.io, is a premier software platform for creators and entrepreneurs who want to build, manage, and scale successful membership sites with ease. Designed specifically for membership businesses, our platform offers industry-leading tools for automation, personalization, and content discovery, empowering users to create thriving online communities and generate recurring revenue. Whether you're a coach, content creator, or business owner, Membership.io empowers you to turn your passion into a thriving membership business with our powerful suite of tools.

