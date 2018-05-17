Searching Blockchain With FreeEed

HOUSTON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SHMsoft, Inc., of Houston, Texas is announcing the new capability for its FreeEed tool: reading and searching the Blockchain.

Said Mark Kerzner, the president of SHMsoft, Inc.: "FreeEed has been in use by the legal and research community for the last six years. Today we are bringing it to the new market: Blockchain and Ethereum application developers."

The blockchain is composed of multiple blocks that can contain any information. However, it is not a database in a traditional sense: it is not fast and it does not answer queries.

For example, the speed of write is one block every 10 minutes for Bitcoin, and about one block every seven seconds for Ethereum. Queries, as such, do not exist at all: either SQL or NoSQL-type language is not provided.

Meanwhile, the information stored in Blockchain often needs to be searched. Here are the potential use cases:

1. Any kind of eDiscovery with Blockchain needs a full search capability.

2. https://www.securedestate.io is an example of Ethereum-based for estate planning, together with legal and financial information.

Today, such tool exists. FreeEed has been used by lawyers to do eDiscovery and legal review, and by researchers, for all kinds of investigations. It allows you to give it any kind of data as input (http://freeeed.org) and indexes the data for searches. It can be loose Office files, PST mailboxes, a "load file" produced to lawyers as a result of an eDiscovery request, and as of now, Blockchain.

We are actively working on FreeEed all the time, adding input forms, processing capabilities, and machine learning. The tool is open source and welcomes new additions. The review part is called "FreeEed Review" and works through the browser.

The back end used to implement text search is Elasticsearch. This means that you can look at the processed data also through the powerful ELK (Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana) which are also open source.

For further information, contact Mark Kerzner, mark.kerzner@shmsoft.com, or call 713-568-9753.

