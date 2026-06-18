Annual Don Tilley Dice Run Returns June 20, Bringing Harley-Davidson Riders Together to Honor Don Tilley's Legacy While Supporting Victory Junction

STATESVILLE, N.C., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for a Harley-Davidson dealer near me often starts with finding the right motorcycle, but for riders throughout Statesville, Lake Norman, Mooresville, Charlotte, Iredell County, and across North Carolina, it's also about finding a dealership that brings the riding community together.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, Tilley Harley-Davidson will host the Annual Don Tilley Dice Run, one of North Carolina's signature Harley-Davidson charity rides, honoring legendary founder Don Tilley while raising funds for Victory Junction.

As summer riding season reaches full swing, motorcycle enthusiasts searching for Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale, motorcycle events in North Carolina, Harley-Davidson dealerships near Lake Norman, Harley-Davidson service, or Harley-Davidson apparel will find more than motorcycles at Tilley Harley-Davidson—they'll find one of the region's most active riding communities.

Annual Don Tilley Dice Run: Event Overview

The Annual Don Tilley Dice Run celebrates the life and legacy of Don Tilley while bringing together Harley-Davidson riders for a scenic charity ride supporting Victory Junction.

Event Details

Date Saturday, June 20, 2026

Website Link For Detailshttps://tilleyhd.com/event/48523/https-tilleyhd-com-events

Registration Opens 9:00 AM

First Bike Out 10:30 AM

Last Bike In 3:00 PM

Location Tilley Harley-Davidson 1226 Morland Drive, Statesville, NC

Registration $20 per hand

Included With Registration

Official 2026 Don Tilley Dice Run T-Shirt (while supplies last)

Dice Run entry

Scenic group ride

Live entertainment

Charity participation supporting Victory Junction

Ride Stops

Participants will travel through the Lake Norman region with scheduled stops at:

Iron Thunder – Mooresville

Two Trees Sports Bar

Waterside Bar & Grill

The ride concludes back at Tilley Harley-Davidson for the afternoon celebration.

After the Ride

Returning riders can enjoy:

Live music by Leed Not Follow

Happy Smoke BBQ

Twisted Sips beverages

Vendor marketplace

Raffles

Door prizes

Community fellowship

Celebration of Don Tilley's legacy

Questions Riders Frequently Ask

What is the Don Tilley Dice Run?

The Don Tilley Dice Run is Tilley Harley-Davidson's annual charity motorcycle ride honoring dealership founder Don Tilley while raising money for Victory Junction.

Who can participate?

The event welcomes Harley-Davidson riders, motorcycle enthusiasts, customers, families, and members of the local riding community.

Do I need to own a Harley-Davidson?

No. Riders are invited to participate regardless of motorcycle brand while experiencing the Harley-Davidson lifestyle and community that has defined Tilley Harley-Davidson for more than five decades.

What does registration include?

Each registration includes one Dice Run hand, an exclusive commemorative event T-shirt (while supplies last), participation in the scenic ride, and access to the post-ride celebration.

Who benefits from the event?

All proceeds benefit Victory Junction, helping provide life-changing camp experiences for children living with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions.

Why is the Don Tilley Dice Run important?

Beyond raising money for charity, the ride celebrates Don Tilley's lasting impact on North Carolina's Harley-Davidson community and continues a tradition of bringing riders together through motorcycles, friendship, and community service.

Can visitors explore motorcycles during the event?

Absolutely.

Guests can browse Tilley Harley-Davidson's inventory of:

New Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Harley-Davidson touring motorcycles

Street Glide models

Road Glide models

Road Glide 3

CVO motorcycles

Low Rider ST

Fat Boy

Genuine Harley-Davidson MotorClothes

Harley-Davidson parts and accessories

Factory-trained staff will also be available to discuss financing, motorcycle service, rider gear, and upcoming dealership events.

Why Riders Choose Tilley Harley-Davidson

Founded in 1972, Tilley Harley-Davidson has become one of North Carolina's best-known Harley-Davidson dealerships by offering:

New Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Harley-Davidson financing

Factory-trained service technicians

Genuine Harley-Davidson parts

Harley-Davidson accessories

Harley-Davidson MotorClothes apparel

Rider events throughout the year

Charity rides

FREE WHEEL FRIDAYS

Throttle Thursdays

Community partnerships

Serving riders throughout Statesville, Mooresville, Lake Norman, Troutman, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, Charlotte, and the greater North Carolina region, Tilley Harley-Davidson continues building a destination where motorcycles, community, and giving back come together.

Whether someone is searching for a Harley-Davidson dealer near me, Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale, Harley-Davidson service, motorcycle events in North Carolina, or simply looking for a dealership with deep roots in the riding community, Tilley Harley-Davidson continues to be a trusted destination for riders across the Carolinas.

About Tilley Harley-Davidson

Founded in 1972, Tilley Harley-Davidson is a family-owned Harley-Davidson dealership located in Statesville, North Carolina. The dealership offers new and pre-owned motorcycles, financing, genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories, apparel, and award-winning service support. With deep ties to racing, motorsports, and the local community, Tilley Harley-Davidson continues to serve riders throughout the Carolinas and beyond.

https://tilleyhd.com

SOURCE Tilley Harley-Davidson