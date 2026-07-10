Tilley Harley-Davidson Celebrates America's 250th with Three Days of Riding, Live Music and Community

Ride White & Blue Weekend Features Bike Night, Concerts, Food Trucks, Giveaways and the Latest Harley-Davidson® Motorcycles

STATESVILLE, N.C., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilley Harley-Davidson invites riders, families and motorcycle enthusiasts from across North Carolina to celebrate America's 250th Birthday during its Ride White & Blue weekend, a three-day celebration featuring live music, Bike Night, food trucks, giveaways and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

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Taking place July 10-12 at Tilley Harley-Davidson in Statesville, the weekend is designed to bring together riders from throughout the Lake Norman region and beyond for three days of entertainment, community and the freedom of the open road.

The festivities begin Friday, July 10, with Bike Night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a mini concert by Stillwater Junction with special guest Carolina Clay, meet members of the Statesville Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) Chapter, enjoy food fresh off the grill and enter a Harley-Davidson swag bag raffle by riding their motorcycles to the event. Beverages, door prizes and plenty of good vibes round out the evening.

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On Saturday, July 11, the celebration continues from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with live performances by Lisa Autry and the Jukebox Romeos, MLBzz Burritos, Twisted Sips Coffee & Energy Drinks, vendors, giveaways and opportunities to explore the dealership's showroom.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, July 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the dealership's Sunday Concert Series, featuring 3rd Rail, a high-energy cover rock band. Guests can also enjoy Dragon Dogs Food Truck, YUM! Baking Co. and Nakade Express Lemonade while celebrating the final day of the patriotic weekend.

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Featured Harley-Davidson® Motorcycles

In addition to the weekend festivities, visitors can explore Tilley Harley-Davidson's extensive inventory of new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, including several of the newest Grand American Touring models currently available at the dealership.

2025 Harley-Davidson® Street Glide® Ultra (FLHXU)

Built for riders who demand premium comfort and long-distance touring capability, the Street Glide® Ultra combines iconic Harley-Davidson styling with modern touring performance for unforgettable adventures.

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/845129/flhxu-2025-street-glide-ultra

2025 Harley-Davidson® Street Glide™ (FLHX)

One of Harley-Davidson's most iconic touring motorcycles, the redesigned Street Glide™ features the powerful Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine, modern infotainment technology and legendary touring comfort.

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/878912/flhx-2025-street-glide

2025 Harley-Davidson® CVO™ Street Glide® (FLHXSE)

Representing the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson's Custom Vehicle Operations lineup, the CVO™ Street Glide® delivers premium craftsmanship, exclusive styling and advanced touring technology.

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/945690/flhxse-2025-cvo-street-glide

2024 Harley-Davidson® CVO™ Street Glide® (FLHXSE)

Finished in striking Legendary Orange, this premium touring motorcycle showcases Harley-Davidson's signature CVO craftsmanship with luxury styling and exceptional performance.

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/833639/flhxse-2024-cvo-street-glide

In addition to its extensive motorcycle inventory, Tilley Harley-Davidson offers factory-trained service technicians, Genuine Harley-Davidson® Parts & Accessories, MotorClothes® apparel, financing solutions and trade-in evaluations, helping riders keep their motorcycles road-ready for every season.

Experience the Tilley Difference

For more than five decades, Tilley Harley-Davidson has been more than a motorcycle dealership—it's been a gathering place for riders throughout North Carolina. From Bike Nights and live concerts to charity rides, H.O.G. events and seasonal celebrations, the dealership is committed to building a stronger riding community while helping customers find the right motorcycle, parts, accessories and service for every adventure.

Whether you're a first-time rider, a lifelong Harley-Davidson enthusiast or simply looking for a fun weekend event, Tilley Harley-Davidson welcomes visitors to experience everything the dealership has to offer.

Three Days of Bikes, Music and Community

Ride White & Blue celebrates everything that makes the Harley-Davidson lifestyle unique.

Friday's Bike Night brings together motorcycles, live music and brotherhood with the Statesville H.O.G. Chapter around the grill.

Saturday continues the celebration with another full day of live entertainment, local food vendors, dealership activities and opportunities to explore the latest Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Sunday wraps up the weekend with the Sunday Concert Series, live rock music, local food vendors and a celebration of America's 250th Birthday.

Throughout the year, Tilley Harley-Davidson hosts Bike Nights, live concerts, charity rides, H.O.G. events, seasonal celebrations and community gatherings that bring together riders from across Statesville, Mooresville, Lake Norman, Hickory, Troutman, Salisbury, Charlotte and surrounding North Carolina communities.

Whether guests arrive on two wheels or simply want to enjoy a family-friendly weekend celebrating America's 250th Birthday, Tilley Harley-Davidson welcomes everyone to experience one of the dealership's biggest summer events.

About Tilley Harley-Davidson

Established in 1972, Tilley Harley-Davidson has proudly served North Carolina riders for more than 50 years. Located in Statesville, the dealership offers a complete lineup of new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, Genuine Harley-Davidson® Parts & Accessories, MotorClothes® apparel, factory-trained service, financing solutions and a year-round calendar of rides, concerts, charitable events and community gatherings. From finding the perfect motorcycle to keeping it performing at its best, Tilley Harley-Davidson is committed to delivering an exceptional ownership experience for riders throughout the Carolinas.

To learn more about upcoming events, browse current inventory, schedule service or shop Genuine Harley-Davidson® Parts & Accessories, visit www.TilleyHD.com.

SOURCE Tilley Harley-Davidson