Searching for the right short, sassy hairstyle for you? Here are the top 5 trending short hairstyles for 2018

Squared-Off Bangs with Short Hair

Sharpen up a bob or lob with crisp, squared-off bangs, and bring the length up to your jaw for instant, French-girl polish. This hairstyle begs for vivid hair color. No matter which shade you choose, keep it looking salon-fresh with shampoo and conditioner formulated to prolong the life of your hue.

Short Shag Haircut

Thoughtfully placed layers shift the entire shape and feeling of a short haircut—it goes from sweet to edgy. While modern shag haircuts are less disconnected and better-blended than the original cuts from the '70s, they still provide a rock 'n roll vibe, especially when the hair color is bold and dramatic. Style short-layered haircuts with a buildable definition gel that offers flexibility without build-up.

Curtain Curls

Treat your curls to a new, squared-off shape and add long curtain bangs to seal the deal. This '70s-inspired hair shape is pure Donna Summers…and a perfect way to show off a spiral texture. Use an alcohol-free, curl defining elixir to control curls and repel frizz.

Big Bends

A bob or lob is updated in a minute with this lazy-wave hair texture. Use a hair texturizing spray and a jumbo curling iron to create one large wave on each section of hair around the head, about midway or two-thirds of the way from the top. It's just a notch up from "I woke up like this"…truly effortless.

Dramatic Disconnection

This shape takes the pixie cut to a whole new level of cool. With an extended top section; messy, "I don't care" texture and buzzed sides, the distinctive shape only gets more remarkable with icy violet and orchid hair color. Go strong or go home!

