SearchStax and Magnolia Partner to Empower Marketers with Agile, Personalized Search Solutions

With the amount of content increasing across websites and applications, delivering relevant, personalized, and seamless search experiences is more crucial than ever to ensure visitors can find what they are looking for. Combining SearchStax's advanced search technology with Magnolia enables organizations to enhance website performance and user engagement by providing visitors with fast, accurate, and contextually relevant search results.

The integration module allows Magnolia managed content to be fed into the SearchStax index, augmenting the search experience for end users. The improved search results surface Magnolia content, such as editorial, campaign, FAQs and other relevant assets. This enhances the website search experience, reduces "no result" searches and increases conversions.

Key Benefits of the Integration Include:

Enhanced Search Experiences: Leverage SearchStax's powerful search capabilities to deliver fast, relevant, and personalized search results that keep users engaged.





Increased Marketing Agility: Utilize Magnolia's flexible DXP or SearchStax's Marketing Optimization Tools to quickly create, manage, and optimize content in response to evolving market conditions, backed by real-time insights from SearchStax.





Seamless Integration: Developers can quickly integrate the SearchStax and Magnolia platforms, reducing time-to-market and improving overall efficiency.





Developers can quickly integrate the SearchStax and Magnolia platforms, reducing time-to-market and improving overall efficiency. Future-Proof Technology: Both SearchStax and Magnolia are committed to continuous innovation, ensuring that their combined solution remains at the forefront of technology trends and best practices.

"Today's marketing landscape demands agility, innovation, and a deep understanding of customer intent," said Sameer Maggon, CEO at SearchStax. "Our partnership with Magnolia allows marketing teams to harness the full power of search to deliver personalized, data-driven experiences while staying agile and responsive to market demands. Together, we're not just enhancing search capabilities; we're reimagining how search can be used as a strategic asset in the marketing toolkit."

Magnolia International's CEO, Tim Brown, added, "This partnership with SearchStax aligns perfectly with our mission to provide marketers and developers with the best tools to manage and optimize content experiences. The integration enhances our platform's ability to deliver content that resonates with visitors, driving engagement and conversions."

Customers can now adopt SearchStax within their Magnolia DXP, and teams from both companies are ready to assist with implementation and optimization.

For more information about this integration and how it can benefit your organization, visit www.searchstax.com or www.magnolia-cms.com.

About SearchStax: SearchStax is the Search Experience Company that empowers marketers and developers to create and deliver fast, relevant, and personalized website search experiences. Trusted by leading brands, SearchStax's solutions provide the performance, scalability, and insights needed to drive user engagement and satisfaction.

With over 700 customers and partnerships in leading web platform ecosystems, companies around the globe trust SearchStax to make powerful search easy. Key brands that trust SearchStax for their search needs include Canon, Stanley Black & Decker, KPMG and Roche. SearchStax has earned numerous G2 awards, including Best Usability and Easiest to Do Business With.

About Magnolia:

Founded in Switzerland in 1997, Magnolia lets you build a composable digital experience platform made for your real-world needs. By unifying your unique tech stack – from legacy systems to the latest martech – Magnolia helps you create fully integrated customer experiences and speeds up your digital delivery. Create a truly composable business by consolidating all your content in one content hub and connecting any data source, application, or channel through easy integrations. Then, streamline how teams work with a unified authoring interface and one seamless workflow, empowering every business user to create personalized, optimized experiences with ease.

With a track record of 100% project success, over 450 enterprise customers, thousands of Community Edition deployments, and more than 200 certified Magnolia Partners around the world, Magnolia is the composable DXP of choice for leading enterprises, including American Express, JetBlue, T-Mobile, CNN, Sanofi, Sainsbury's, Generali, and Ping An.

