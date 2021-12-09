SearchStax Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Excellence Award

The recipients of SearchStax's 2021 Partner Excellence Award cover three geographic areas:

The Americas: Altudo for creating a seamless user experience at Gonzaga University using Sitecore and Managed Solr

APAC: Espire for using SearchStudio to transform site search into a user-focused digital experience on Sitecore at Australian Catholic University (ACU)

EMEA: UNRVLD for rebuilding and re-architecting a Sitecore implementation with Managed Solr at the London Metal Exchange (LME)

"We are delighted to announce the winners of the inaugural 2021 Partner Excellence Award," said Mamie Cruse, Head of Global Partnerships at SearchStax. "This award is an opportunity to highlight the exceptional work and value that our Alliance members bring to their clients. We received numerous nominations that showcased the complex problems our partners innovatively solve for their clients. SearchStax would like to congratulate each winner for their dedication to providing cutting-edge technologies for a best-in-class experience."

The Partner Excellence Award will be an annual award open to all members of the SearchStax Alliance Program.

About SearchStax:

SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. SearchStax offers end-to-end search solutions for better search - with Managed Solr infrastructure on the backend and SearchStudio powering site search on the front end. With tight integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal and Adobe ecosystems, and over 300 customers, companies around the globe trust SearchStax to make powerful search easier. More information can be found at www.searchstax.com .

About SearchStax Partner Alliance:

