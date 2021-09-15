SearchStax Extends Its Cloud-Native Platform to Make It Easy for Marketers to Deliver Powerful Search Experiences

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax today announced the extension of its cloud-based search platform as the industry's easiest way for digital marketers to add and manage powerful search experiences on websites, in particular sites built on popular platforms such as Sitecore, Drupal, or Adobe Experience Manager.

SearchStax is extending its search infrastructure beyond its traditional user base of developers to include marketers and end-users. SearchStax search infrastructure is the easiest way to implement a high-availability search solution that so many organizations need. By leveraging its search infrastructure, SearchStax makes available to marketers the easiest way to add powerful search to any website -- and delight the site's users.

"With SearchStax, developers can easily implement a full search experience in a few hours, including full front-end with our Theme Editor. And marketers have all the tools they need to intuitively understand how users interact with search -- and easily optimize the search experience and drive the content strategy," said Sameer Maggon, Founder and CEO of SearchStax. "For many of our clients, this level of ease and power is a revolution," Maggon added.

SearchStax cloud-based platform has been organized in two offerings. Managed Solr offers Solr to developers and SearchStudio offers website search to marketers and developers for their website users.

"SearchStudio enabled our developers to rapidly deliver a search experience that exceeded our requirements. Now, I have access to this wealth of data that I can quickly organize to determine which way to improve search, and implement these changes in a few clicks," said Micah Ruge, Director of Digital Experience at Calix. "The entire thing is incredibly easy," concluded Ruge.

About SearchStax

SearchStax is a cloud-native company whose goal is to make the power of search technology easy. SearchStax SaaS platform empowers marketers to analyze and tune their website's search experience to offer visitors more relevant search results. With tight integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal, and Adobe ecosystems, SearchStax enables developers to quickly deploy high-availability search solutions and outsource the complexity and cost of managing their search infrastructure to SearchStax. SearchStax has over 300 clients across the globe.

More information can be found at www.searchstax.com

SOURCE SearchStax

Related Links

https://www.searchstax.com

