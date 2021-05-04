SearchStax Launches Alliance Program, Allows Partners Multiple Ways to Work with Apache Solr Search Leader

With the launch of the Alliance Program, companies now have multiple ways to partner with SearchStax. Partners enjoy an open community where information and insights are shared, as well as exclusive, closed areas to work with SearchStax to create new business opportunities. Existing members also have access to the Solution Partner option, where opportunities to become a reseller and actualize higher revenues are available.

"Our partnership with SearchStax results in a better experience for our clients and enables our team to focus on what we do best – delivering remarkable digital user experiences," said Vasiliy Fomichev, Sr. Director of Solution Architecture at Altudo. "We look forward to deepening our relationship with them through the Alliance and seamlessly working together to bring personalized turnkey search experiences to our customers."

A number of companies across the globe were already working with SearchStax and have transitioned into the Alliance Program. "We have been a long-term partner of SearchStax, enabling us to deliver exceptional experiences to our clients and their customers," said Jason Horne, CEO of Australian-based Aceik. "We're thrilled to be a part of the new Alliance Program, which will facilitate our relationship to continue to grow."

"Our partner community has always been an integral component of our success and this launch marks an important next step for our company," said Christophe Cremault, Vice President of Marketing at SearchStax. "We're excited to expand existing partnerships and develop new ones, while empowering our partners to provide their clients the best search experiences possible."

Others already engaging with SearchStax through the new program include:

Engagency

Espire

Infolabs

Horizontal Digital

Konabos

TechGuilds

Sagittarius

Sease

The Berndt Group (TBG)

Valtech

Verndale

To learn more about the Alliance Program and explore becoming a member, contact Mamie Cruse at [email protected].

