SearchStax Now Integrates with Drupal in a Few Clicks

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax, a leader in SaaS search technology, announced today at DrupalCon NA 2021 the release of a Drupal module that automatically integrates SearchStax Site Search within any Drupal 8 or 9 environment, with only a few clicks.

Once the module is installed and configured, Site Search automatically indexes any new or updated content in the Drupal environment. Site Search also becomes the back-end behind any existing or new standard Drupal search page. The module adds search functionality while requiring virtually no changes to the Drupal site. Finally, the back end includes a management console where administrators and marketers can find all the tools necessary to analyze how users search and then optimize the search experience.

John Tesmer, Executive Director, Information Technology of APQC shares his experience with the SearchStax Drupal integration module and Site Search: "With a few clicks, our business people got visibility into search, increased relevance, and gained control of the search experience thanks to powerful capabilities that would have taken us months to develop."

The Site Search management console empowers Drupal administrators or marketers with a rich set of capabilities to improve search results: synonyms, rules, facets, boosting, auto-suggest, promotions, relevance models, and more. The analytics part of the console presents data that often guides these improvements: search keywords, clicks, click positions, no-match searches, to name a few.

The Drupal SearchStax integration module was developed jointly with Thomas Seidl (a.k.a. drunken monkey,) the renowned creator and maintainer of the Drupal Search API module. The SearchStax integration module follows all Drupal open source code guidelines and is available in the Drupal project at https://www.drupal.org/project/searchstax.

Seidl comments: "The SearchStax integration module installs like any other module and does all the heavy lifting of binding the existing Drupal Search to a new backend with more capabilities. It's a great way to improve Drupal search rapidly and with little effort."

Sameer Maggon, Founder and CEO of SearchStax concludes, "Our integration module instantly makes the power of our Site Search product available to nearly all modern Drupal sites. Drupal search pages are unchanged but can deliver more relevant results immediately."

