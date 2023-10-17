SearchStax Recommended for Initial Certification of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems Standard

News provided by

SearchStax

17 Oct, 2023, 15:28 ET

Leader in modern search infrastructure pending certification approval after completion of Stage 2 Audit

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax, a leading cloud-native search platform enabling web teams to deliver powerful search in an easy, fast, and cost-effective way, today announced it recently completed an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Stage 2 Audit of the assets, technologies, and processes employed by SearchStax within the in-scope facilities for processing, management, and delivery of services to its customers.

"As an information and technology services company, we are security-first," said Dipsy Kapoor, VP of Engineering at SearchStax. "Our products must align with global best practices in information security. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specification sets the international standard for an effective information security management system. This major milestone toward certification demonstrates our commitment to helping organizations manage their information security posture. We are proud to have completed all in-scope assessments without any deviation from the audit plan, and without any issues impacting the audit program itself."

SearchStax is a market leader in Search-as-a-Service. Using the SearchStax Cloud product, organizations can offload and automate the mundane tasks associated with keeping search infrastructure up and running, including security, high availability, and scalability – thereby freeing up developer teams to stay focused on bringing apps to market. The SearchStax Studio product enables organizations to embed site search functionality to their websites in record time and reduces the dependency that most digital marketing teams currently have on development teams.

By fulfilling all Stage 2 audit objectives, SearchStax has demonstrated conformity and effectiveness of its management systems toward the requirements of the ISO / IEC 27001:2013 Standard, through detailed documented policies and procedures; performance evaluation via monitoring, measurement, analysis, and evaluation, as well as period internal audits and management reviews; improvements via NC & corrective action and continual improvements, and management commitment toward overall awareness of the ISO / IEC 27001:2013 Standard.

About SearchStax

SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. SearchStax offers end-to-end search solutions for better search – SearchStax Cloud makes it easier to deploy and manage highly-available and scalable Solr infrastructure on the back end, and SearchStax Studio delivers advanced, modern and personalized site search on the front end. SearchStax Cloud Serverless enables developers to build web and mobile applications without worrying about sizing, provisioning, or managing Solr infrastructure.

With over 600 customers and integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal/Acquia and Adobe ecosystems, companies around the globe trust SearchStax to make powerful search easy. Key brands that trust SearchStax for their search needs include Canon, Black & Decker, and Toyota. More information can be found at www.searchstax.com.

SOURCE SearchStax

Also from this source

SearchStax Receives Significant Investment to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

SearchStax Receives Significant Investment to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

SearchStax, a leading cloud-native search platform enabling web teams to deliver powerful search in an easy, fast, and cost-effective way, today...
SearchStax Launches SearchStax for Good at DrupalCon Pittsburgh 2023

SearchStax Launches SearchStax for Good at DrupalCon Pittsburgh 2023

SearchStax, a leading cloud search platform enabling web teams to deliver better search in an easy, fast, and cost-effective way, announced today the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.