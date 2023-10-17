SearchStax Recommended for Initial Certification of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems Standard

Leader in modern search infrastructure pending certification approval after completion of Stage 2 Audit

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax, a leading cloud-native search platform enabling web teams to deliver powerful search in an easy, fast, and cost-effective way, today announced it recently completed an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Stage 2 Audit of the assets, technologies, and processes employed by SearchStax within the in-scope facilities for processing, management, and delivery of services to its customers.

"As an information and technology services company, we are security-first," said Dipsy Kapoor, VP of Engineering at SearchStax. "Our products must align with global best practices in information security. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specification sets the international standard for an effective information security management system. This major milestone toward certification demonstrates our commitment to helping organizations manage their information security posture. We are proud to have completed all in-scope assessments without any deviation from the audit plan, and without any issues impacting the audit program itself."

SearchStax is a market leader in Search-as-a-Service. Using the SearchStax Cloud product, organizations can offload and automate the mundane tasks associated with keeping search infrastructure up and running, including security, high availability, and scalability – thereby freeing up developer teams to stay focused on bringing apps to market. The SearchStax Studio product enables organizations to embed site search functionality to their websites in record time and reduces the dependency that most digital marketing teams currently have on development teams.

By fulfilling all Stage 2 audit objectives, SearchStax has demonstrated conformity and effectiveness of its management systems toward the requirements of the ISO / IEC 27001:2013 Standard, through detailed documented policies and procedures; performance evaluation via monitoring, measurement, analysis, and evaluation, as well as period internal audits and management reviews; improvements via NC & corrective action and continual improvements, and management commitment toward overall awareness of the ISO / IEC 27001:2013 Standard.

SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. SearchStax offers end-to-end search solutions for better search – SearchStax Cloud makes it easier to deploy and manage highly-available and scalable Solr infrastructure on the back end, and SearchStax Studio delivers advanced, modern and personalized site search on the front end. SearchStax Cloud Serverless enables developers to build web and mobile applications without worrying about sizing, provisioning, or managing Solr infrastructure.

With over 600 customers and integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal/Acquia and Adobe ecosystems, companies around the globe trust SearchStax to make powerful search easy. Key brands that trust SearchStax for their search needs include Canon, Black & Decker, and Toyota.

