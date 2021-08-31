Searchstax Strengthens Its Advisory Board With Search Industry Veteran And AI Expert Grant Ingersoll

Ingersoll has worked as a researcher, engineer, and leader in the commercial search space since 2007. Ingersoll has made substantial contributions of code and expertise to the open-source community since 2006. He has been particularly active with Apache Foundation's Lucene, Solr, and Mahout projects, both as a committer and member of the Project Management Committee and continues to contribute to this day. Ingersoll is currently a popular public speaker, a podcast host, and CTO of the not-for-profit Wikimedia Foundation.

"I have known Grant for years and always admired the depth of his knowledge of search technology and his vision of the search industry," said Sameer Maggon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SearchStax. "With his unique expertise, Grant will have a critical role in helping guide SearchStax to the next level, on product, technology, and market landscape," added Maggon.

"I am thrilled to work with Sameer and his amazing team," said Ingersoll. "What sold me is SearchStax's vision and execution," he adds. "SearchStax is laser-focused on being best-in-class in making it easy to take away the pains that haunt many people in the search space. This includes, how to manage, run, and maintain a search stack year over year so that people can focus more on the problems that truly matter: using search to find and prioritize content for decision-making," concludes Ingersoll.

Ingersoll's appointment is effective immediately.

About SearchStax

SearchStax is a cloud-native company whose goal is to make the power of search technology easy. SearchStax SaaS platform empowers marketers to analyze and tune their website's search experience to offer visitors more relevant search results. With tight integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal, and Adobe ecosystems, SearchStax enables developers to quickly deploy high-availability search solutions and outsource the complexity and cost of managing their search infrastructure to SearchStax. SearchStax has over 300 clients across the globe. More information can be found at

https://www.searchstax.com .

SOURCE SearchStax

Related Links

https://www.searchstax.com

