SearchStax Welcomes Brad Allen and Carol Meyers to Board of Directors

Veteran Technology Executives to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax, the Search Experience Company, is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished industry leaders, Brad Allen and Carol Meyers, to its Board of Directors. These appointments underscore SearchStax's commitment to expanding its leadership team with seasoned experts who will guide the company through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Brad Allen joins the board as a technology executive, serial entrepreneur, and artificial intelligence expert with over forty years of experience in bringing innovative search and Artificial Intelligence software solutions to market. Brad's career is marked by his role as the founder and CTO of three successful enterprise software startups in the Los Angeles area, two of which achieved successful exits. Beginning his career as one of the first knowledge engineers during the expert systems era, Brad has consistently been at the forefront of technological advancements. His deep expertise in AI and enterprise software development will be invaluable in helping SearchStax navigate the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Carol Meyers, an experienced board director and recognized leader in the technology industry, also joins the SearchStax Board of Directors. Carol brings a wealth of experience in scaling high-growth technology companies, with a strong background in marketing, sales, and corporate strategy. As a former Chief Marketing Officer for leading technology companies, including Rapid7 and LogMeIn, Carol played a pivotal role in driving significant revenue growth, leading successful IPOs, and establishing brands in competitive markets. Her strategic insights and leadership experience will be instrumental as SearchStax continues to expand its market presence and product offerings.

"We are pleased to welcome Brad and Carol to our Board of Directors," said SearchStax CEO Sameer Maggon. "Brad's extensive background in AI and software innovation, combined with Carol's proven track record in scaling technology companies, makes them the perfect additions to our board. Their combined expertise will be crucial as we continue to enhance our product offerings and expand our footprint in the search experience space."

The addition of Brad Allen and Carol Meyers to the board is a strategic move for SearchStax as the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in search.

About SearchStax:

SearchStax, the Search Experience Company, enables marketers and developers to create fast, relevant, and personalized website search experiences. Trusted by top global brands, our solutions deliver the performance, scalability, and insights needed to boost user engagement and satisfaction.

With over 700 customers and partnerships across major web platforms, SearchStax simplifies powerful search for companies worldwide. Clients include Canon, Stanley Black & Decker, KPMG, and Roche. Our commitment to excellence is recognized with multiple G2 awards, including Best Usability and Easiest to Do Business With.

Discover more at www.searchstax.com.

