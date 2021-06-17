SearchUnify Announces Colubridae '21 to Help Deliver Futuristic Support & Self-Service Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify, a recognized unified cognitive platform, today announced Colubridae '21, its first major release of the year. It empowers enterprises to take a giant leap into the future of support & self-service.

Keeping in mind the disruptive era, the release aims at getting more work done with new features and enhancements in the platform and suite of apps. The changes provide greater control over data findability, make the console easier-to-use, and fit flexible work models. New analytical reports provide detailed insights into customer behavior & actions that will help companies proactively predict & act.

Colubridae '21 introduces a help assistant in the admin panel to propel intuitive, in-product support. It also adds OOTB support for content sources like Aha!, Thought Industries, Discourse, Khoros (Group Hubs), and Appinium (LearnTrac & ViewTrac). Additionally, the intelligent chatbot now features a brand-new StoryBoard that trainers will fall in love with. As a bonus, the release adds a beta feature to help you take support relevance and personalization a notch higher.

"We've always strived to elevate support and self-service experiences of enterprises, and the latest additions take the game to a whole new level. We've built them to catapult proactive support and exceptional, futuristic self-service experiences," said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.

"I'm particularly thrilled to launch our reworked chatbot. With a totally refreshed UI, enterprises can unlock dynamic and contextual conversations at scale, and that too with easy-to-create conversation flows. We've tried to shift the onus of quality chatbot interactions, which is usually on the trainers, to artificial intelligence. What's more, we've reduced friction in CX by allowing questions or open text, i.e., if users want something different from the available list of options, they can type it in the chat window," he added exuberantly.

Until now, businesses had to rely upon complex, standalone solutions to combat different self-service and support issues that eventually end up creating another major problem - tech silos. Not to mention, these solutions can have tedious implementation regimes and extremely complex UI. SearchUnify offers a unified approach to support by integrating disparate information silos. The platform's adaptable and user-friendly approach empowers companies to handle anything that's thrown at them. This release tips the balance of power into the hands of business leaders with a knack for doing things in advance. The analytics module shares new details that help them analyze and optimize their self-help content ranking and fill content gaps so that no self-serving customer returns disappointed from portals.

"We started SearchUnify as a cognitive search solution to help enterprises improve their search function & relevancy. Now, we've transcended the search box and evolved into a unified cognitive platform that powers a suite of next-gen applications to help the entire support fleet. The Stevies validate and fuel our mission of making a dent in the support world," said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO at SearchUnify's parent company, Grazitti Interactive. "With Colubridae '21, we've tried to empower organizations to enable smooth employee and customer experiences in different office settings, and that too in real-time," he added.

To learn more about the release, click here.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform that fuels the unification of disparate data silos to build a centralized content repository, an insights engine that articulates analytics to monitor KPIs and react to changing trends in real-time. It powers multiple next-gen applications including Intelligent Chatbots , Agent Helper , Community Helper , KCS Enabler , and Escalation Predictor – all of which elevate & personalize the experience of customers, agents, community managers, knowledge workers, and support managers.

Media Contact:

Ajay Paul Singh

Head of Marketing, SearchUnify

[email protected]

SOURCE SearchUnify