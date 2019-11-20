Sears and Kmart Announce 2019 Black Friday Doorbusters and Four-Day Deals

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears and Kmart today announced their lineup of Black Friday doorbuster and four-day deals, as well as other seasonal programs offering members many ways to save this gift-giving season. Holiday customers and Shop Your Way members will have access to the latest and greatest from beloved brands such as Kenmore®, Craftsman®, Diehard®, NordicTrack®, Sealy®, Cannon®, Jaclyn Smith, Everlast® and more at some of the best prices of the season.

Shop Your Way members will also receive the added benefit of early access to all Sears Black Friday doorbusters and deals at an exclusive "Member Private Night" event beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Customers and members will find amazing deals at both Sears and Kmart this holiday – online and in stores. At Sears, they'll find many of the top brands for their homes – from appliances to tools to fitness equipment – plus outerwear and apparel for the family from brands like U.S. Polo, Jaclyn Smith, Laura Scott and Roebuck & Co.

Kmart is featuring 'Buy One, Get One 50% off Disney® Frozen toys, Spiderman and Avenger toys and 50% off sleepwear for the family. Satisfy Santa's sweet tooth with deals on Holiday packaged chocolate. In addition, all seasonal food gift items are 'Buy One, Get One 50% off.'

Both Sears and Kmart are maximizing the number of days and ways patrons can save this season by offering both two-day doorbusters and four-day deals beginning on Thanksgiving. With up to 60% off sweaters, pajamas, handbags, boots, cold weather accessories, dresses and more - customers will have no problem picking the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

Sears Black Friday Hours and Doorbuster Deals

Sears stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving) and close at midnight*. All stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29. Shoppers can check Sears.com/stores for hours at their nearest Sears location. All Sears Black Friday doorbusters will be available in store and online on Thanksgiving and on Black Friday, while supplies last. Furthermore, members who spend at least $100 will get $100 storewide CASHBACK in points and can save even more by texting "THANKS" to 73277 to receive a $10 coupon.

Top doorbuster deals include:

Kmart Black Friday Hours and Doorbuster Deals

Kmart stores will open at 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and close at midnight*. Stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29, and stay open until 10 p.m. For local store hours, shoppers can visit Kmart.com/stores. Kmart Black Friday doorbusters will be available in store and online all day on Thanksgiving and on Black Friday. In addition to deals on products, Kmart shoppers who spend over $40 in-store will also receive $15 CASHBACK in points.

Top Kmart doorbuster deals include:

15 lb. Sedona House Weighted Blanket – now $24.99 (reg. $59.99 )

(reg. ) 6' Unlit Canadian Hemlock Tree – now $29.99 (reg. $69.99 )

(reg. ) 40% Off All Other Trees

50% off Sleepwear for the Family (reg. $9.99 - $29.99 )

- ) 50% off Women's Robes (reg. $29.99 - $36.99 )

- ) Women's Fashion Boots – now $12.99 (reg. $29.99 - $34.99 )

(reg. - ) Men's Joe Boxer® Super Soft Sleep Pants – now $8 (reg. $16.99 )

(reg. ) All Kid's Puffer Jackets – now $9.99 (reg. $19.99 - $24.99 )

(reg. - ) Cannon® Fleece Throws – now $2.79 (reg. $8.99 )

Other great deals and gift ideas:

Up to 50% off the Christmas Shop (savings range from 5-50%)

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Cosmetic, Bath and Fragrance Gifts (reg. $1 - $22 )

- ) Buy One, Get One 50% off Radio Control Toys (reg. $7.99 - $99.99 )

For all promotions, deals and product savings, members can view Sears and Kmart's full Black Friday ads at Sears.com and Kmart.com. Kmart, a yearly resource for everything holiday toys, has also published a toy catalog with the latest and greatest gifts for children of all ages this season.

Sears and Kmart Mobile Apps let members quickly find the right products and compare features, prices and user reviews; find deals, get digital coupons, and make the most of Shop Your Way FREECASH in points; make purchases, track orders, manage layaway, and access free shopping conveniences like 'Buy Online and Pickup In-Store.'

Join Sears and Kmart on social media to hear more about the latest news – "Like" Sears on Facebook, and "follow" Sears on Twitter and Instagram. "Like" Kmart on Facebook, and "follow" Kmart on Twitter and Instagram.

About Kmart

Kmart is a leading integrated retailer offering quality products through a portfolio of exclusive brands that include Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66 and Smart Sense. Kmart is part of Shop Your Way , a rewards shopping platform where members can earn points and receive benefits both in stores and online. Kmart is also home to Kmart Pharmacy, which features best-in-class patient care for its members and customers. Kmart is a proud corporate partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information, visit the Kmart website at www.kmart.com .

About Sears

Sears is a leading integrated retailer providing a wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores, as well as through Sears.com . Home to some of the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S., Sears' product offering includes Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard. Sears is part of Shop Your Way , a social shopping program where members can earn points and receive benefits both in stores and online. Sears is a proud corporate partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information, visit the Sears website at www.sears.com . For more information, visit the Sears website at www.sears.com .

*Stores in ME, RI, MA and certain other stores open midnight 11/29/19 or later.

Media Contact:

Larry Costello

Sears and Kmart PR

(847) 286-9036

Larry.Costello@searshc.com

SOURCE Sears

Related Links

http://www.sears.com

