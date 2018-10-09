Sears And Kmart Debut Thanksgiving/Black Friday Doorbusters

"We want our members and customers to know that we're open to serve them online and in stores, both at Kmart and at Sears," said Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart. "At Kmart, we have the top toy power brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels and Disney. Global rock star Adam Levine's collection is available exclusively at Kmart, while Jaclyn Smith's collection is available at both Kmart and Sears. And at Sears, you'll find amazing deals on appliances, apparel, Craftsman tools and lawn and garden supplies – Sears has the broadest assortment of Craftsman in the country for any DIYer to complete any job.

"It has been very humbling to see the outpouring of love and support from across the country and our Thanks for the Love social media campaign reflects that," Boutros said. "I am very optimistic about our prospects this holiday because we've made several strategic decisions to put the right people, brands, products and services in place to meet all of our shopper's holiday wishes. Our largest, most important vendors are supportive of our long-term success, and they are committed to meeting our members' needs this holiday."

Sears Thanksgiving/Black Friday Hours and Doorbuster Deals

Sears stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Nov. 22 and close at midnight*. All stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 23. Shoppers can check Sears.com/stores for hours at their nearest Sears location. All Sears doorbusters will be available online at Sears.com and in store on Thanksgiving and Black Friday or while supplies last. Members also get CASHBACK in Points like a doorbuster offer of $50 Cash Back in Points on purchases of $50 or more in store, plus if they spend $250 or more in store or online Thursday to Sunday they receive $250 CASHBACK in Points. Members can earn FREECASH in Points if they text "GRAVY" and "TURKEY" to 73277†.

Top doorbuster deals include the following:

Save 55 percent on Kenmore French Door Refrigerator – $889.99 ; reg. price $1,999.99

; reg. price Save 41 percent on Craftsman 26" 9-Drawer Open Till Tool Chest and Rolling Cabinet Combination – $429.98 ; reg. price $724.98

; reg. price Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer – $249.99 ; reg. price $399.99

; reg. price Simply Styled puffer jackets for her and him for $19.99 ; reg. price $39.99 - $49.99

; reg. price - Craftsman 320pc mechanics tool set with case $149.99 ; save $210

; save All DieHard industrial boots – $49.99 ; reg. price $105.00 - $110.00

; reg. price - Women's fashion boots for $19.99 ; reg. price $39.99 - $69.99

; reg. price - And Shop Your Way members earn Cash Back in Points on these hot deals

Kmart Thanksgiving/Black Friday Hours and Doorbuster Deals

Kmart stores will open at 6 a.m. on Thurs., Nov. 22 and close at midnight*. All stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 23. For local store hours, shoppers can visit Kmart.com/stores. All Kmart doorbusters will be available online at Kmart.com and in store all day long on Thanksgiving and Black Friday while supplies last. Members also get 100 percent CASHBACK in Points on all items purchased, including doorbusters**.

Top doorbuster deals include the following:

6' Peninsula Pine Christmas Tree – $15 ; reg. price $49.99

; reg. price Proctor Silex 5-speed hand mixer, 2-slice toaster, can opener and iron – $4.99 each; reg. price $9.99

each; reg. price Shoes for the family – buy one pair, get one pair for $1 ; reg. price $5.99 - $69.99

; reg. price - Men's and women's Joe Boxer plush PJ pants – $7 ; reg. price $14.99

plush PJ pants – ; reg. price Barbie Beach Basic Fashion or Chelsea Dolls – $4.99 each; reg. price $6.99

each; reg. price Save $40 on a Mickey Pit Crew Workbench – $49.99 ; reg. price $89.99

on a Mickey Pit Crew Workbench – ; reg. price Save $180 on a 12' trampoline with enclosure PLUS FREE Jump 'N Jump basketball kit with purchase – $169.99 ; reg. price $349.99

on a 12' trampoline with enclosure PLUS FREE Jump 'N Jump basketball kit with purchase – ; reg. price And Shop Your Way members earn 100% CASHBACK in Points on everything up to $50 per member.

Shoppers can preview Sears' and Kmart's Black Friday ads at Sears.com/localad and Kmart.com/localad. The Kmart Toy Book and the Fab15 Toy list are available online at kmart.com/toybook.

Sears and Kmart will continue to be competitive in pricing and product assortment this shopping season, but unlike previous years, the companies will tap into member sentiment for the brands with new marketing themes.

Throughout November until December 24, Sears is promoting "Dashing through the Deals" in a push to spotlight deep savings from legacy brands like Kenmore®, Craftsman®, Diehard®, Everlast® and Levi's® in home appliances, apparel, tools and lawn & garden key categories.

Kmart's "Holly Jolly, Yule Love It" campaign is focusing heavily on toys, offering the hottest products from top brands like Barbie, L.O.L. Surprise!, Mickey Mouse and Hot Wheels. The company recently released a 2018 print and online Kmart Toy Book catalog featuring items from the Fab 15 list. Apparel, food and drug categories are also a priority.

In addition, Sears and Kmart have teamed up for the first time this year with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Now through Nov. 30, members and customers can make a cash donation at checkout via pin pads at Sears stores nationwide. Shoppers can also donate new, unwrapped toys at Kmart stores nationwide now through Dec.9.

Members will benefit from Shop Your Way, the Sears and private label credit card, and CASHBACK and FREECASH in Points rewards programs at select stores and online throughout the holidays.

Sears' "Dashing through the Deals"

The marketing push will have several tent pole sales events for members. Family and Friends events take place Nov. 4 and Dec. 9 offering shoppers an extra 10 percent off on products storewide, including items on sale. Now until Nov. 12, the Veteran's Day event will have sales all weekend long. Craftsman at Sears Saver Days from Nov. 11 to 17 and Dec. 9 to 15 will showcase exclusive deals on over 60 Craftsman brand tools. Shop Your Way members will receive exclusive access to all Black Friday doorbuster deals four days early at all Sears stores during Member Preview Night on Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. As part of its Heroes at Home program, Sears also will provide ongoing fundraising in December, to assist military families in need of critical home repairs. Since 2017, Sears has raised over $23.5M and rebuilt 36 homes this year alone.

Kmart's "Holly Jolly, Yule Love It"

November 8 to 12, Kmart will host an Unsung Heroes Event offering an extra 10 percent off for veterans, active military, first responders, teachers, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and nurses. Every Sunday starting Thanksgiving Day until Christmas Eve, all Kmart stores nationwide will provide opportunities for members and customers to take free photos with Santa Claus.

Coinciding with these marketing efforts, Kmart, one of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's® longest-standing corporate partners, will sell personalized gift wrapping paper, designed by St. Jude patients in all stores and online. Kmart will donate*** $2 from each roll of wrapping paper sold to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This fundraising initiative is part of a new holiday campaign, called Draw to Dream, which celebrates artistic expression and the dreams of all St. Jude patients. The campaign runs throughout November and December and is part of larger movement called Care to Dream.

Convenient and Rewarding Shopping

Sears and Kmart Shop Your Way members have access to the brands' variety of integrated retail services including:

Free Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, In-Vehicle Pickup : Members can purchase all products available on Sears.com or Kmart.com, ship to the store for free, then pick up their items at the store when they arrive, where they will be ready in five minutes, guaranteed. Members can even choose to have their item delivered right to their car by using Sears' innovative In-Vehicle Pickup service

: Members can purchase all products available on Sears.com or Kmart.com, ship to the store for free, then pick up their items at the store when they arrive, where they will be ready in five minutes, guaranteed. Members can even choose to have their item delivered right to their car by using Sears' innovative In-Vehicle Pickup service Sears & Kmart Mobile Apps : The apps let members quickly find the right products and compare features, prices and user reviews; find deals, get digital coupons, and make the most of Shop Your Way FREECASH in Points; make purchases, track orders, manage layaway; and access free shopping conveniences like Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, In-Vehicle Pickup and free in-store shipping

: The apps let members quickly find the right products and compare features, prices and user reviews; find deals, get digital coupons, and make the most of Shop Your Way FREECASH in Points; make purchases, track orders, manage layaway; and access free shopping conveniences like Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, In-Vehicle Pickup and free in-store shipping Free Shipping : Sears and Kmart offer free shipping on any order that is $35 or more. Shop Your Way Max members get two-day free shipping on qualifying online orders

: Sears and Kmart offer free shipping on any order that is or more. Shop Your Way Max members get two-day free shipping on qualifying online orders Anyone, Anywhere Pickup: Members can order any item on Sears.com or Kmart.com and send a friend or family member to pick up the purchase.

Join Sears and Kmart on social media to hear more about the latest news – "Like" Sears on Facebook, and "follow" Sears on Twitter and Instagram. "Like" Kmart on Facebook, and "follow" Kmart on Twitter and Instagram. Members are encouraged to engage with Sears and Kmart on social media by posting comments on their respective brand social channels with the hashtags #iHeartSears and #iHeartKmart.

About Sears, Roebuck and Co.

Sears, Roebuck and Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD), is a leading integrated retailer providing merchandise and related services and is part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits across a wide variety of physical and digital formats through shopyourway.com. Sears, Roebuck offers its wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores. Sears, Roebuck also offers a variety of merchandise and services through sears.com and specialty catalogs. Sears, Roebuck offers consumers leading brands including Kenmore, Craftsman, and DieHard -- among the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S. The company is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 6,000 expert technicians who make nearly 11 million service calls annually. For more information, visit the Sears, Roebuck website at www.sears.com or the Sears Holdings Corporation website at www.searsholdings.com.

About Kmart

Kmart, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD), is a mass merchandising company and part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits across a wide variety of physical and digital formats through shopyourway.com. Kmart offers customers quality products through a portfolio of exclusive brands that include Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66 and Smart Sense. For more information visit the company's website at www.kmart.com | Sears Holdings Corporation website at www.searsholdings.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/kmart.

*Stores in MA, ME, RI and certain other stores open midnight 11/23/18 or later

**$50 cap per member

***$2 from the sale of this item will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® from 11/1/2018 – 12/31/2018 with a collective guaranteed minimum donation of $10,000

†By texting the keyword, member agrees to receive recurring autodialed messages from Kmart alerts to their mobile number, and also agrees to the program terms and privacy policy at www.shcterms.com/mobile. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to cancel. Text HELP for info. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Use and redemption of Shop Your Way points are subject to full Shop Your Way Terms and Conditions that are available at www.shopyourway.com/terms. See associate for more details.

