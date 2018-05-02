Sears And Kmart Launch Online Lease It Program

The LEASE IT program by WhyNotLeaseIt allows members to select from a variety of products online and complete the transaction using leasing as an option. Eligible products and services are simply added to the cart and the leasing option can be selected when the transaction totals $199 or more. Online shopping sites include: sears.com, kmart.com, Puerto Rico sites - sears.com/pr & kmart.com/pr, and related mobile apps.

"This program gives a much-needed financial solution to those unable to purchase on credit, secure credit or, because of immediate need, can't use layaway," said Leena Munjal, chief digital officer, Sears Holdings. "We are excited to bring this payment option to all our digital channels so members have the ability to lease products online, through our mobile apps, or in-store. This is another example of how we are continually innovating to make online shopping a positive experience."

"Sears was the first national retailer to provide the convenience of an in-store leasing program," said Terry Rolecek, head of Shop Your Way financial services, Sears Holdings. "As our members engage across all channels, expanding the program online was a natural fit given our broad brand-name product selection online. This type of innovation builds on our ability to serve our members by providing another pathway to having what they need for their home and family."

Members can select from a robust assortment of thousands of items across multiple categories on the company websites and related apps, including home appliances, electronics, lawn and garden, fitness, mattresses, fine jewelry, bicycles, and tools. As the leading provider of home services and delivery, we can offer members the peace of mind with bundling delivery, installation, and protection agreements into one lease.

Not all products and services available online are offered through the LEASE IT program. For more information on the online LEASE IT program, please visit sears.com/leasing, kmart.com/leasing and blog.searsholdings.com.

About Sears, Roebuck and Co.

Sears, Roebuck and Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD), is a leading integrated retailer providing merchandise and related services and is part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits across a wide variety of physical and digital formats through shopyourway.com. Sears, Roebuck offers its wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores. Sears, Roebuck also offers a variety of merchandise and services through sears.com and specialty catalogs. Sears, Roebuck offers consumers leading brands including Kenmore, Craftsman, and DieHard – among the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S. The company is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 6,000 expert technicians who make nearly 11 million service calls annually. For more information, visit the Sears, Roebuck website at www.sears.com or the Sears Holdings Corporation website at www.searsholdings.com.

About Kmart

Kmart, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD), is a mass merchandising company and part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits across a wide variety of physical and digital formats through shopyourway.com. Kmart offers customers quality products through a portfolio of exclusive brands that include Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66 and Smart Sense. For more information visit the company's website at www.kmart.com | Sears Holdings Corporation website at www.searsholdings.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/kmart.

CONTACT:

Sears Holdings Public Relations

(847) 286-8371

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sears-and-kmart-launch-online-lease-it-program-300640725.html

SOURCE Kmart

Related Links

http://www.kmart.com

