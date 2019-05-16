Sears® Announces Strategic Partnership to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears today announced a multi-faceted strategic partnership to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The brand will join Kmart by participating in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign. This announcement comes following the recent St. Jude global partner summit in New York, hosted by Marlo Thomas. At the event, Leena Munjal, office of the CEO and chief digital officer at Sears, spoke about the legacy of the relationship, and the strength of the continued partnership.

"Thanks to the incredible generosity of our members and support from our associates, Kmart has raised $116 million since 2006 and $3.9 million in 2018 to support St. Jude and its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®," Munjal said.

The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign – created in 2004 by Marlo Thomas and her siblings Terre and Tony, children of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas – asks people to "give thanks for the healthy kids in your life and give to those who are not" in order to help St. Jude continue its lifesaving mission.

"This new Sears partnership of St. Jude builds on Kmart's long-standing partnership and aligns perfectly with our core values of family and giving back to the community," Munjal added. "All children should have the opportunity to chase their dreams. Starting in May, we are encouraging both Sears and Kmart customers to donate to St. Jude at checkout or visit sears.com/stjude or kmart.com/stjude. Our goal is to help St. Jude achieve its mission to ensure that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food -- because all a family should have to worry about is helping their child live."

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

"We're excited to welcome Sears into the St. Jude family," said Richard Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Kmart is a leader in corporate social responsibility, raising more money than any other company in the history of St. Jude. They are one of our most committed partners and we know that Sears will also be able to make a significant impact by integrating St. Jude into their business strategies. As a result of our partnerships for campaigns like St. Jude Thanks and Giving, and the generous support of Sears and Kmart customers, we can say that St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer."

At the heart of the Sears partnership is the "Care to Dream" movement, which is designed to give St. Jude patients of all backgrounds a chance to have their hopes and dreams become a reality by way of acts of kindness, generosity and storytelling. Throughout the year, Sears Care to Dream campaigns will encourage customers and members to support St. Jude.

"Through Care to Dream, Sears and St. Jude will help bring to life the dreams of all St. Jude patients, regardless of their age, race, religion or parents' income," Boutros added.

To learn more about St. Jude or to make a donation, visit www.stjude.org or call 1-800-4STJUDE. To find your local Sears and Kmart, visit sears.com/stores and kmart.com/stores.

About Sears

Sears is a leading integrated retailer providing a wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores, as well as through Sears.com. Home to some of the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S., Sears' product offering includes Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard. Sears is part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping program where members can earn points and receive benefits both in stores and online. Sears is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 6,000 expert technicians who make nearly 11 million service calls annually. For more information, visit the Sears website at www.sears.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

