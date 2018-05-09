Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears Auto Centers (NASDAQ: SHLD) announced today that it is working with Amazon.com to provide full-service tire installation and balancing for customers who purchase any brand of tires on Amazon.com. The service will be rolling out to customers across the U.S. over the coming weeks.

With this collaboration, Sears Auto will become the first nationwide auto service center to offer Amazon.com customers the convenient Ship-to-Store tire solution integrated into the Amazon.com checkout process, which is easy and convenient. Amazon customers simply select their tires, the Sears Auto location and their preferred date and time for the tire installation. Sears Auto Centers then contacts them to confirm their appointment.

In addition, this is the first time that DieHard all-season passenger tires will be sold on Amazon.com. But no matter what brand of tire is purchased on Amazon.com, Sears Auto Center's 2,100 highly-skilled technicians will provide installation and conduct a free multi-point Performance Snapshot on the vehicle to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.

The new Ship-to-Store capability is initially available at 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight metropolitan areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Following the initial launch, Sears Auto Centers will quickly expand this service to Amazon.com customers through our 400 plus Sears Auto Centers nationwide.

The collaboration stems from a growing relationship between Sears and Amazon.com, when Sears began selling Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com in July 2017. "Kenmore is now distributed nationally on Amazon with over 250 products and we are exceeding customer service level expectations," said Tom Park, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears Holdings.

And in December, DieHard products such as jump starters and battery chargers were added to Amazon.com. DieHard Advanced Gold AGM automotive batteries were added in February 2018 and now DieHard all-season passenger tires can be purchased on Amazon.com.

"Amazon.com customers can expect terrific performance and reliability from DieHard tires and professional installation from Sears Auto Centers," Park added. "We're thrilled to expand our assortment of this iconic brand to include passenger tires on Amazon.com."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Whenever used, words such as "will," "expect," and other terms of similar meaning are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, including these, are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Detailed descriptions of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Sears Holdings are discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we believe that our forecasts and assumptions are reasonable, we caution that actual results may differ materially. We intend the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

About Sears Holdings Corporation

Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) is a leading integrated retailer focused on seamlessly connecting the digital and physical shopping experiences to serve our members - wherever, whenever and however they want to shop. Sears Holdings is home to Shop Your Way®, a social shopping platform offering members rewards for shopping at Sears and Kmart as well as with other retail partners across categories important to them. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Kmart Corporation, with full-line and specialty retail stores across the United States. For more information, visit www.searsholdings.com

About Sears Auto Center

Sears Auto Center is a leading provider of automotive maintenance and repair services and parts, with more than 400 locations nationwide offering a full array of passenger, performance and light truck tires, including Michelin, Goodyear, Hankook, Kumho and DieHard; DieHard® batteries, Craftsman® auto accessories and more. Sears has a long history as America's trusted place for car care, having offered auto parts since 1905 and service since 1931. Sears Auto Center offers customers convenient locations and hours – open seven days a week, as well as an extensive menu of services. Sears Auto Center is a division of Sears, Roebuck and Co. For more information on Sears Auto Center please visit www.SearsAuto.com. Facebook: www.Facebook.com/SearsAuto | Twitter @SearsAuto.

About the DieHard brand

Introduced in 1967, Sears designed the original DieHard automotive battery to produce 35 percent more usable starting power than other similar batteries. Featuring a revolutionary tough, thin-walled case of translucent polypropylene plastic, which was 50 percent thinner than conventional black rubber-type battery enclosures, the design's extra room meant bigger plates, more acid and extra starting power. During testing, not a single failure was reported in over 26,000 starts in temperatures ranging from sub-zero to more than 100 degrees, hence the name "DieHard." See more DieHard history and compelling "Battery Torture" video at www.DieHard.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Larry Costello

Sears/DieHard PR

(847) 286-9036

Larry.Costello@searshc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sears-auto-center-teams-up-with-amazoncom-to-make-tire-purchases-and-installations-easier-and-more-convenient-for-customers-300645494.html

SOURCE Sears Holdings Corporation

Related Links

http://www.searsholdings.com

