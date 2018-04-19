Sears Holdings Becomes the First Company to Win ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Awards for Retailer, Energy Management and Brand Owner Categories

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Sears Holdings Corporation (SHC) has been named a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award winner for continued leadership in protecting our environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. In addition, the Kenmore brand has been named a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Product Brand Owner. According to the EPA, it marks the first time a company has won all three awards: Retailer, Energy Management and Brand Owner. Sears Holdings' and Kenmore's accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2018.

Sears Holdings, an ENERGY STAR partner since 1998, will be honored for long-term commitment to energy efficiency. The company's related accomplishments in 2017 included:

Energy Savings : From February through August 2017 , Sears reduced total store energy consumption by nine percent and saved 82 million kilowatt hours of power, which equates at an average rate, to almost $10 million .

: From February through , Sears reduced total store energy consumption by nine percent and saved 82 million kilowatt hours of power, which equates at an average rate, to almost . Responsible Appliance Disposal: Sears processed and responsibly disposed of more than 182,000 refrigerators, freezers, AC units and dehumidifiers from January 2017 through September 2017 . These efforts resulted in avoided greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 226,000 metric tons CO2 equivalent.

Sears processed and responsibly disposed of more than 182,000 refrigerators, freezers, AC units and dehumidifiers from through . These efforts resulted in avoided greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 226,000 metric tons CO2 equivalent. Product Selection and Sales of ENERGY STAR Products : From Sears' sales of ENER G Y STAR products in 2017, customers were able to achieve energy savings of 298 million kWh, $70 million in utility costs, 459 million pounds of CO2 reduced, or equivalent emissions of 44,000 cars. In 2017, SHC offered 849 unique ENERGY STAR certified models across categories such as lighting, appliances, consumer electronics, doors, windows, and HVAC. In Appliances alone, SHC saw a 9.5% increase in ENERGY STAR certified products over 2016 numbers. For the fourth straight year, more than 99% of our door and window installations were completed using ENERGY STAR certified products.

: From Sears' sales of ENER Y STAR products in 2017, customers were able to achieve energy savings of 298 million kWh, in utility costs, 459 million pounds of CO2 reduced, or equivalent emissions of 44,000 cars. In 2017, SHC offered 849 unique ENERGY STAR certified models across categories such as lighting, appliances, consumer electronics, doors, windows, and HVAC. In Appliances alone, SHC saw a 9.5% increase in ENERGY STAR certified products over 2016 numbers. For the fourth straight year, more than 99% of our door and window installations were completed using ENERGY STAR certified products. Training: Sears conducted its Home Appliance business sales associate product training road show in 2017 to educate its associates on ENERGY STAR. Over 1,900 associates were trained and gained specific knowledge on ENERGY STAR certified products.

Sears conducted its Home Appliance business sales associate product training road show in 2017 to educate its associates on ENERGY STAR. Over 1,900 associates were trained and gained specific knowledge on ENERGY STAR certified products. Partnership: Sears and the Kenmore brand partnered with Amazon to launch major appliances on Amazon.com. The launch and marketing materials have focused heavily on ENERGY STAR certified appliances and the majority of the products are ENERGY STAR certified. This is introducing the Kenmore brand and the ENERGY STAR Program to a new demographic audience. In addition, we continue to support ENERGY STAR with participation in ENERGY STAR events. SHC successfully upgraded two homeless veteran shelters with energy-efficient appliances, lighting, consumer electronics, doors, windows and HVAC. This event with Rebuilding Together and ENERGY STAR took place in advance of the ENERGY STAR Products Partner Meeting.

"We truly value Sears Holdings' partnership with ENERGY STAR and are honored to receive the Partner of the Year Award in Sustained Excellence for the ninth consecutive year in Retail and the seventh consecutive year in Energy Management," said Edward S. Lampert, chairman and chief executive officer of Sears Holdings. "Being recognized by ENERGY STAR as a retail leader only further increases our members' trust in us to continuously provide energy-efficient solutions that meet their needs. We remain committed to continuing our work to help increase energy efficiency, to offer savings to our members, and to protect the environment through our dedicated efforts."

"The Kenmore brand has been an iconic American brand since 1913 and has been a significant supporter of ENERGY STAR since 1992," said Tom Park, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears. "In 2017, Kenmore increased the percentage of total sales dollars from ENERGY STAR certified Kenmore appliances by over 7% compared to the prior year."

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

Earth Day Activities in Puerto Rico

To help celebrate our accomplishments and say thank you to our members, all Sears and Kmart stores in Puerto Rico will host Earth Day events this Sunday April 22, with activities for the whole family, including:

Representatives from various environmental organizations will share educational information about Earth Day

The movie "Epic" will be playing on in-store monitors and children can receive a CD of the movie by visiting the store Welcome Center/Comfort Zone (while supplies last).

Activities for children will include crafts and coloring books with an educational Earth Day theme

For more information on Earth Day events and ENERGY STAR products, visit www.sears.com.pr and www.kmart.com.pr

The 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies and other organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Sears Holdings Corporation

Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) is a leading integrated retailer focused on seamlessly connecting the digital and physical shopping experiences to serve our members - wherever, whenever and however they want to shop. Sears Holdings is home to Shop Your Way®, a social shopping platform offering members rewards for shopping at Sears and Kmart as well as with other retail partners across categories important to them. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Kmart Corporation, with full-line and specialty retail stores across the United States. For more information, visit www.searsholdings.com.

About the Kenmore Brand

The Kenmore Brand is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living with industry-leading products across small and large appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com, www.cookmore.com/press-kit/ or www.facebook.com/kenmore.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

