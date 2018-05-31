Sears Holdings Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears Holdings Corporation ("Holdings," "we," "us," "our," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHLD) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended May 5, 2018. As a supplement to this announcement, a presentation and a pre-recorded conference and audio webcast are available at our website http://searsholdings.com/invest.

In summary, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Holdings' shareholders of $424 million ($3.93 loss per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2018. This compares to net income attributable to Holdings' shareholders of $245 million ($2.29 earnings per diluted share) reported for the first quarter of 2017, which included a gain of $492 million recognized in conjunction with the sale of the Craftsman brand. Adjusted EBITDA was $(225) million in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $(220) million in the prior year first quarter.

The Company generated total revenues of approximately $2.9 billion during the first quarter of 2018, compared with revenues of $4.2 billion in the prior year quarter, with store closures contributing to nearly two thirds of the decline. Total comparable store sales declined 11.9% during the quarter, comprised of a 9.5% decline at Kmart and a 13.4% decline at Sears. While total comparable store sales declined, the Company did experience positive comparable store sales at both Kmart and Sears in several categories, including apparel, footwear and jewelry.

Edward S. Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Holdings, said, "In a challenging quarter, we continued to focus on our strategic transformation, identifying additional opportunities to streamline operations and adjust inventory and operating expenses while staying focused on our Best Members, Best Categories and Best Stores. Our Shop Your Way membership program and Integrated Retail Strategy are our key priorities, and we continue to look for new ways to leverage our Shop Your Way ecosystem to drive improvements in value for our members and to increase the frequency and amount of their engagement."

"As we look to the remainder of 2018 and beyond, we remain committed to restoring positive Adjusted EBITDA and will continue to explore opportunities to unlock the full potential of our assets for our shareholders. This includes exploring third-party partnerships involving several of our businesses - such as Sears Home Services, Innovel, Kenmore and DieHard - and gaining further momentum around our new smaller store formats that blend brick and mortar and online experiences. We believe these initiatives, among others, will help us to strengthen the Company and better position it for the future."

Highlights include:

At May 30 , 2018, we had $360 million of availability under our revolving credit facility and $ 281 million of capacity under our general debt basket;

, 2018, we had million of availability under our revolving credit facility and $ million of capacity under our general debt basket; Agreement with Citi Retail Services, subsequent to quarter end, for a long-term extension of our 15-year co-brand and private label credit card relationship along with long-term marketing arrangements that include ongoing enhancements to the Shop Your Way ® Mastercard rewards program, which resulted in $400 million of net cash flow to the Company;

Mastercard rewards program, which resulted in of net cash flow to the Company; Collaboration with Amazon.com, subsequent to quarter end, to provide full-service tire installation and balancing for customers who purchase any brand of tires on Amazon.com. This makes Sears Auto the first nationwide auto service center to offer Amazon.com customers the convenient Ship-to-Store tire solution integrated into the Amazon.com checkout process. In addition, DieHard all-season passenger tires will now be sold on Amazon.com. This program builds on the success of our earlier launches of Kenmore and DieHard products on Amazon.com, significantly expanding the reach of those brands;

Expansion of LEASE IT program online, making Sears the only national full-service retailer to offer customers a robust assortment of products to lease both online and in-store;

Expansion of exclusive apparel lines with Jaclyn Smith ;

; Strategic partnership with Truxx to provide our members with unique incentives when they access the innovative truck-sharing platform; and

Strategic partnership with GasBuddy and its Pay with GasBuddy gasoline payment service, which entitles users to a discount on nearly every gallon of gas they pump.

Rob Riecker, Chief Financial Officer of Holdings, said, "To support our transformation efforts, we continue to take important, proactive steps to address our capital structure, enhance our liquidity position and provide the Company with additional financial flexibility. We intend to take further action with respect to certain near-term maturities of our debt, including through repayments, refinancings and extensions of such debt."

Financial Position

At May 5, 2018, the Company had utilized approximately $994 million of our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility due in 2020, consisting of $901 million of borrowings and $93 million of letters of credit outstanding. The amount available to borrow under our credit facility was approximately $20 million, which reflects the effect of our springing fixed charge coverage ratio covenant and the borrowing base limitation in our revolving credit facility, which varies based on our overall inventory and receivables balances. Availability under our general debt basket was approximately $251 million at May 5, 2018. On a pro forma basis, assuming the payment received from the Citi transaction on May 18, 2018, the amount available to borrow under our revolving credit facility would have been $420 million.

The Company's total cash balances were $466 million at May 5, 2018, including restricted cash of $280 million, compared to $336 million at February 3, 2018, which included restricted cash of $154 million. Short-term borrowings totaled $1.7 billion at May 5, 2018, consisting of $901 million of revolver borrowings, $570 million of line of credit loans, $140 million of borrowings under the incremental real estate loan and $93 million of borrowings under the new secured loan.

On March 14, 2018, we closed on the Secured Loan and Mezzanine Loan facilities, pursuant to which the Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $440 million and will contribute $407 million of the proceeds into the Sears pension plans. This relieves the Company of contributions to its pension plans for approximately two years (other than a $20 million supplemental payment due in the second quarter of 2018), further reducing its pension liability.

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company also repaid $300 million of our Term Loan due in 2019 and completed private exchange offers and negotiated exchanges of and amendments to certain of its non-first lien debt. As a result of the transactions relating to the non-first lien debt, the maturity of approximately $170 million of the Company's 6 5/8% Senior Secured Notes was extended to October 2019, and the interest on these notes, approximately $214 million of the Company's 8% Senior Unsecured Notes, the Company's $300 million second lien term loan and $100 million of notes issued by a subsidiary of the Company, is payable in kind at the Company's option which, if elected, would reduce cash interest by approximately $60 million per year.

Total long-term debt (including current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations) was $3.5 billion and $3.2 billion at May 5, 2018 and February 3, 2018, respectively.

Strategic Actions

As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline the Company's operations and focus on our Best Stores, we have identified approximately 100 non-profitable stores, 72 of which will begin store closing sales in the near future. A list of the 72 stores will be posted in the "News/Media" section of searsholdings.com (http://searsholdings.com/media/company-statements) by mid-day. We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted.

Separately, as previously announced on May 14, 2018, a special committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Special Committee") has initiated a formal process to explore the sale of the Kenmore brand and related assets, the Sears Home Improvement Products business of the Sears Home Services division and the PartsDirect business of the Sears Home Services division (collectively, the "Sale Assets"). The Special Committee, which consists solely of independent directors, continues to evaluate the letter, dated April 20, 2018, from ESL Investments, Inc. expressing interest in participating as a purchaser of all or a portion of the Sale Assets.

Adoption of Accounting Standards Update: Revenue from Contracts with Customers

Effective in the first quarter of 2018, the Company adopted a new accounting standard related to revenue recognition using the full retrospective method. Accordingly, comparative financial statements of prior years have been adjusted to apply the new standard retrospectively. The adoption of the new revenue standard impacted the accounting for our Shop Your Way program, revenues from gift cards and merchandise returns. The expense for Shop Your Way points was previously recognized as customers earned points and recorded within cost of sales. The new guidance requires the Company to allocate the transaction price to products and points on a relative standalone selling price basis, deferring the portion of revenue allocated to the points and recognizing a contract liability for unredeemed points. The change in the accounting for the Shop Your Way program reduced revenue but had no impact to gross margin. The new guidance also changed the timing of recognition of the unredeemed portion of our gift cards, which was previously recognized using the remote method. The new guidance requires application of the proportional method. The Company reports revenues from merchandise sales net of estimated returns. The new guidance requires the Company to record both an asset and a liability for anticipated customer returns.

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our net income (loss) attributable to Holdings' shareholders determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), for purposes of evaluating operating performance, we use Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a non-GAAP measure. The tables attached to this press release provide a reconciliation of GAAP to the as adjusted amounts. We believe that our use of Adjusted EBITDA provides an appropriate measure for investors to use in assessing our performance across periods, given that these measures provide adjustments for certain significant items which may vary significantly from period to period, improving the comparability of year-to-year results and is therefore representative of our ongoing performance. Therefore, we have adjusted our results for them to make our statements more useful and comparable. However, we do not, and do not recommend that you, solely use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial and earnings performance.

As a result of the Seritage and JV transactions, Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017 included additional rent expense of approximately $32 million and $45 million, respectively. Due to the structure of the leases, the Company expects that our cash rent obligations to Seritage and the joint venture partners will continue to decline, over time, as space in these stores is recaptured. From the inception of the Seritage transaction to date, we have received recapture notices on 64 properties and also exercised our right to terminate the lease on 65 properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about our ability to enhance our financial flexibility and liquidity to successfully fund our transformation, our ability to achieve cost savings initiatives, vendors' lack of willingness to do business with us or to provide acceptable payment terms or otherwise restricting financing to purchase inventory or services, our ability to effectively compete in a highly competitive retail industry, our ability to successfully implement our integrated retail strategy to transform our business into a member-centric retailer, our ability to successfully manage our inventory levels, initiatives to improve our liquidity through inventory management and other actions, the process being overseen by the Special Committee to explore the sale of the Sale Assets, and other statements that describe the Company's plans. Whenever used, words such as "will," "expect" and other terms of similar meaning are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, including these, are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Detailed descriptions of other risks relating to Sears Holdings are discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we believe that our forecasts and assumptions are reasonable, we caution that actual results may differ materially. We intend the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Sears Holdings Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







Amounts are Preliminary and Subject to Change







13 Weeks Ended millions, except per share data and percentages May 5,

2018

April 29,

2017 REVENUES





Merchandise sales $ 2,212



$ 3,329

Services and other 679



870

Total revenues 2,891



4,199

COSTS AND EXPENSES





Cost of sales, buying and occupancy - merchandise sales 1,899



2,779

Gross margin dollars - merchandise sales 313



550

Gross margin rate - merchandise sales 14.2 %

16.5 % Cost of sales and occupancy - services and other 387



489

Gross margin dollars - services and other 292



381

Gross margin rate - services and other 43.0 %

43.8 % Total cost of sales, buying and occupancy 2,286



3,268

Total gross margin dollars 605



931

Total gross margin rate 20.9 %

22.2 % Selling and administrative 906



1,221

Selling and administrative expense as a percentage of total revenues 31.3 %

29.1 % Depreciation and amortization 67



87

Impairment charges 14



15

Gain on sales of assets (165)



(741)

Total costs and expenses 3,108



3,850

Operating income (loss) (217)



349

Interest expense (166)



(128)

Interest and investment income (loss) 1



(2)

Other loss (33)



(46)

Income (loss) before income taxes (415)



173

Income tax (expense) benefit (9)



72

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDINGS' SHAREHOLDERS $ (424)



$ 245

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDINGS' SHAREHOLDERS





Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (3.93)



$ 2.29

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 108.0



107.2



Sears Holdings Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Amounts are Preliminary and Subject to Change

























millions

May 5,

2018

April 29,

2017

February 3,

2018 ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 186



$ 236



$ 182

Restricted cash

280



28



154

Accounts receivable

345



479



343

Merchandise inventories

2,838



3,884



2,798

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

305



327



346

Total current assets

3,954



4,954



3,823

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $2,357, $2,803 and $2,381)

1,626



2,130



1,729

Goodwill

269



269



269

Trade names and other intangible assets

1,160



1,251



1,168

Other assets

274



483



284

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 7,283



$ 9,087



$ 7,273

LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings

$ 1,704



$ 551



$ 915

Current portion of long-term debt and capitalized lease obligations

432



584



968

Merchandise payables

494



961



576

Other current liabilities

1,471



1,712



1,575

Unearned revenues

616



725



641

Other taxes

204



293



247

Total current liabilities

4,921



4,826



4,922

Long-term debt and capitalized lease obligations

3,043



3,146



2,249

Pension and postretirement benefits

1,329



1,677



1,619

Deferred gain on sale-leaseback

329



504



362

Sale-leaseback financing obligation

347



183



247

Other long-term liabilities

1,302



1,637



1,474

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

125



647



126

Total Liabilities

11,396



12,620



10,999

DEFICIT











Total Deficit

(4,113)



(3,533)



(3,726)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT

$ 7,283



$ 9,087



$ 7,273















Total common shares outstanding

108.3



107.3



107.8



Sears Holdings Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)











Amounts are Preliminary and Subject to Change























13 Weeks Ended May 5, 2018 millions, except store data and percentages Kmart

Sears

Domestic

Sears

Holdings Total revenues $ 797



$ 2,094



$ 2,891













Total cost of sales, buying and occupancy 644



1,642



2,286

Gross margin dollars 153



452



605

Gross margin rate 19.2 %

21.6 %

20.9 %











Selling and administrative 251



655



906

Selling and administrative expense as a percentage of total revenues 31.5 %

31.3 %

31.3 % Depreciation and amortization 9



58



67

Impairment charges 6



8



14

Gain on sales of assets (40)



(125)



(165)

Total costs and expenses 870



2,238



3,108

Operating loss $ (73)



$ (144)



$ (217)













Number of:









Kmart Stores 365



—



365

Full-Line Stores —



506



506

Specialty Stores —



23



23

Total Stores 365



529



894





























13 Weeks Ended April 29, 2017 millions, except store data and percentages Kmart

Sears

Domestic

Sears

Holdings Total revenues $ 1,447



$ 2,752



$ 4,199













Total cost of sales, buying and occupancy 1,184



2,084



3,268

Gross margin dollars 263



668



931

Gross margin rate 18.2 %

24.3 %

22.2 %











Selling and administrative 392



829



1,221

Selling and administrative expense as a percentage of total revenues 27.1 %

30.1 %

29.1 % Depreciation and amortization 13



74



87

Impairment charges 5



10



15

Gain on sales of assets (597)



(144)



(741)

Total costs and expenses 997



2,853



3,850

Operating income (loss) $ 450



$ (101)



$ 349













Number of:









Kmart Stores 624



—



624

Full-Line Stores —



626



626

Specialty Stores —



25



25

Total Stores 624



651



1,275



Sears Holdings Corporation Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)







Amounts are Preliminary and Subject to Change







13 Weeks Ended millions May 5,

2018

April 29,

2017 Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings per statement of operations $ (424)



$ 245

Income tax expense (benefit) 9



(72)

Interest expense 166



128

Interest and investment (income) loss (1)



2

Other loss 33



46

Operating income (loss) (217)



349

Depreciation and amortization 67



87

Gain on sales of assets (165)



(741)

Impairment charges 14



15

Before excluded items (301)



(290)









Closed store reserve and severance 76



76

Other(1) 18



15

Amortization of deferred Seritage gain (18)



(21)

Adjusted EBITDA $ (225)



$ (220)





(1) The 13-week period ended May 5, 2018 consisted of items associated with an insurance transaction and natural disasters, while the 13-week period ended April 29, 2017 consisted of transaction costs associated with strategic initiatives.

Sears Holdings Corporation Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)















Amounts are Preliminary and Subject to Change















13 Weeks Ended

May 5, 2018

April 29, 2017 millions Kmart Sears

Domestic Sears

Holdings

Kmart Sears

Domestic Sears

Holdings Operating income (loss) per statement of operations $ (73)

$ (144)

$ (217)



$ 450

$ (101)

$ 349

Depreciation and amortization 9

58

67



13

74

87

Gain on sales of assets (40)

(125)

(165)



(597)

(144)

(741)

Impairment charges 6

8

14



5

10

15

Before excluded items (98)

(203)

(301)



(129)

(161)

(290)

















Closed store reserve and severance 28

48

76



34

42

76

Other(1) —

18

18



—

15

15

Amortization of deferred Seritage gain (2)

(16)

(18)



(4)

(17)

(21)

Adjusted EBITDA $ (72)

$ (153)

$ (225)



$ (99)

$ (121)

$ (220)

% to revenues (9.0) % (7.3) % (7.8) %

(6.8) % (4.4) % (5.2) %



(1) The 13-week period ended May 5, 2018 consisted of items associated with an insurance transaction and natural disasters, while the 13-week period ended April 29, 2017 consisted of transaction costs associated with strategic initiatives.

