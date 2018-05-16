Sears Home & Business Franchises Teams With American Pet Association For New National Partnership

Jeff Pepperney, Vice President of Operations of Sears Home & Business Franchises, said, "We are the only carpet cleaning company in the country to earn the APA's prestigious 5-star approval rating. This means the APA highly recommends Sears carpet, air duct and upholstery cleaning services to all pet owners. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), four out of every five households own a dog and/or cat; therefore, an estimated 100 million households in the U.S. can benefit from this new partnership. Pets are an important part of the family," said Pepperney. "To earn this coveted honor proves Sears will do what it takes to provide the cleanest and safest experience possible for families and pets."

Sears had to meet the following criteria to earn the APA designation:

Create a pet friendly environment for cleaning. This means using techniques to effectively clean without impacting family pets;

Use of cleaning products that produce minimal stress for pets;

Promote and support causes that advocate for humane animal treatment

"The cleaning products Sears uses work quickly and leaves your carpet feeling fresh and like new. This makes it much less stressful for pets," said Pepperney. "We also have specific training for our franchise owners and their teams to help them keep pets safe and secure."

"The APA is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and deep home cleanings are essential to keep the home clean and healthy for pets and their human companions," said Marcie Sapp, Development Director at the APA. "In our research for the best in home care company, Sears was the only company that demonstrated the levels of service necessary for thorough cleanings with attention to the needs of pet owners. This is why they are the exclusive APA Approved carpet, air duct and upholstery cleaning company."

Pet owners can learn more about the designation at www.myapaonline.org and schedule carpet, air duct and upholstery cleanings at www.searsclean.com.

About Sears Home & Business Franchises, Inc.

Our franchise opportunities include Sears Handyman Solutions, Sears Maid Services, Sears Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Sears Air Duct Cleaning and Sears Garage Services. We provide entrepreneurs the possibility of owning their own business and leveraging Sears Home Services' strength. For franchise availability or information about joining our national network of 400+ franchise locations, visit our website at ownasearsfranchise.com

About Sears Home Services:

As the nation's No. 1 provider of appliance services, Sears Home Services has more than 5,000 expert technicians who make nearly five million service calls annually. Sears offers a complete solution for homeowners, helping members purchase, service and replace their appliances, as well as manage and maintain their homes and a variety of products within their homes, from fitness equipment to lawn mowers and snow blowers. Sears has the largest fleet of services technicians in neighborhoods throughout the U.S., and sells the top appliance brands, including Kenmore.

Media Contact:

Jen Gulling

Sears Franchises

(740) 201-3034

jen.gulling@searsfranchises.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sears-home--business-franchises-teams-with-american-pet-association-for-new-national-partnership-300649204.html

SOURCE Sears Home & Business Franchises

Related Links

https://www.searshomeservices.com

