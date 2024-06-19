Sears Home Improvement Selected as ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider for Commitment to Energy Efficient Home Upgrades

Prestigious Recognition as One of the First Service Providers Affirms Sears'

Commitment to Enhancing Home Energy Efficiency Nationwide

ESTATES, Ill., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears Home Improvement, a division of Sears Home Services, proudly announces its selection as one of the first service providers for the ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider program. This recognition underscores Sears Home Improvement's commitment to promoting energy efficiency and helping homeowners across the United States benefit from energy savings and enhance the sustainability of their homes.

"As we see the costs of goods and services continuing to rise across America, we recognize the need to help households lower costs and educate homeowners on the benefits of investing in long-term energy-efficient solutions that result in actual cost-savings," said Elliot Cohen, CEO of Sears Home Services. "Ninety percent of U.S. households recognize the Energy Star label, making it a trusted symbol for energy-saving products and programs. We are committed to simplifying the experience for homeowners as they navigate complex home improvement projects."

As an ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade service provider, Sears Home Improvement acts as an all-in-one retailer for households to make energy-efficient improvements to their home that can result in energy-related cost savings, help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve the overall quality of life. The ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade is focused on six energy-efficient improvements designed to work together, and the program connects households with experts like Sears Home Improvement to function as a concierge and seamlessly get the job done. These upgrades, which can be made all at once or as the equipment is replaced, include an ENERGY STAR-certified heat pump, smart thermostat, and windows, plus a well-insulated and sealed attic and electric-ready wiring/panel improvements.

This partnership is particularly timely as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Home Energy Rebates are set to be rolled out to households across the U.S. later this year, making efficiency upgrades more affordable and adding additional incentives for homeowners to take action on energy efficiency in their homes. Sears Home Improvement will leverage this new partnership to assist contractors and households in accessing energy efficiency rebate programs, including those provided through the IRA.

For more information and to learn about energy-efficient upgrades available through Sears Home Improvement, visit https://www.searshomeservices.com/improve

