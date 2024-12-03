Sears Home Services Collaborates with Amazon Business to Enhance In-Home Repair Services

Improved Supply Chain Capabilities Lead to Faster, More Reliable Appliance Repairs for Homeowners

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears Home Services is excited to announce its continued growth through a new collaboration with Amazon Business to streamline the sourcing of appliance parts for its extensive repair services. By leveraging the extensive network, reliability, and speed of Amazon Business, Sears Home Services has significantly enhanced its supply chain, enabling faster delivery of appliance parts, sometimes within just one day of ordering a replacement part. This enhancement greatly reduces the time it takes for customers to have essential appliances up and running again, minimizing inconvenience and ensuring a seamless repair experience.

"We are thrilled with how this collaboration has improved both our operations and the customer experience for our homeowners," said Jonathan Epstein, Head of Strategy and Operations for Sears Home Services. "Amazon Business' extensive parts inventory and exceptional logistics network have not only allowed us to speed up repair times but have also made it much easier to source hard-to-find parts that used to cause delays. Our customers are already feeling the benefits—quicker, more reliable repairs that minimize disruption and get their essential appliances back in service faster so they can get back to their lives faster."

Since implementing Amazon Business for appliance parts six months ago, Sears Home Services has successfully sourced and utilized over 50,000 orders. This collaboration has reduced the average time from customer requests to issue resolutions by approximately 15%. Additionally, the collaboration has improved the availability of parts difficult to find through traditional channels, further enhancing service reliability.

"This collaboration with Sears Home Services demonstrates just one of the ways that Amazon Business customers can make their expertise go even farther using our solutions and capabilities," said Stephanie Lang, Director of Commercial Business at Amazon Business. "By leveraging Amazon Business' vast selection and fast, convenient delivery, Sears Home Services has been able to significantly reduce repair times, access more products, and deliver a better customer experience."

This marks an exciting chapter for Sears Home Services as it continues to innovate in its repair operations, ensuring homeowners can rely upon their appliances. The company remains committed to delivering excellent customer service and leveraging cutting-edge solutions to provide timely, effective repairs.

For more information and to learn about the services available through Sears Home Services, visit searshomeservices.com.

About Sears Home Services

Sears Home Services is the nation's leading provider of home services, proudly serving over 2 million households each year. Sears Home Services offers a comprehensive range of reliable and professional household solutions, including appliance and HVAC repair, appliance maintenance and cleaning services, appliance warranties, and thousands of DIY parts — backed by over 1 million five-star reviews. Sears Home Services repairs most major appliance brands, no matter where it was purchased. With the largest nationwide network of expert repair technicians, Sears Home Services boasts over 2,500 highly trained professionals, with an average of 10 years' experience. For more details, visit searshomeservices.com .

