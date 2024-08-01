Sears Home Services Partners with Ergeon to Expand Home Improvement Offerings

New Partnership Enhances Sears' Comprehensive Home Improvement Solutions with Expertly Installed Fencing Options

ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears Home Services, the nation's leading provider of home services, is joining forces with Ergeon, a national fencing company, to expand its extensive home improvement product offerings and ensure Sears Home Services is a one-stop shop for homeowners. This collaboration brings a wide range of expertly installed high-quality home fencing options, including wooden, vinyl, chain link, and metal fences, directly to consumers through the Sears Home Services website, making all areas of home improvement more accessible.

"At Sears Home Services, we understand that homeowners have more on their to-do list outside of appliances and home systems and their outdoor space is currently top of mind. that said David Steckel, Head of Product and Innovation for Sears Home Services. "By partnering with a market leader in Fencing like Ergeon, we now have a solution to one of the most requested of our most requested projects that our members ask for. And with our direct integration we can ensure a seamless and professional scoping, quoting, ordering, and installation process all while reaffirming our commitment to providing hassle free, high-quality home improvement solutions to customers."

Ergeon's experienced team offers a range of fence installation projects, from simple privacy fences to complex security enhancements and decorative designs. Sears Home Services customers benefit from Ergeon's team of skilled professionals working closely with homeowners to understand their project needs and provide personalized solutions. Ergeon's materials are sourced from trusted suppliers, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance.

"At Ergeon, we believe in making home improvement projects as easy and efficient as possible, said Jenny He, CEO of Ergeon. "Teaming up with Sears Home Services allows us to extend our trusted fence installation solutions to a nationwide audience, ensuring more families can enjoy beautiful, secure outdoor spaces. We can't wait to see what the future of this partnership will hold as we work collaboratively to empower homeowners across the country."

This partnership is a testament to Sears Home Services' continued commitment to bringing on successful partners and enhancing the customer experience. To learn more about the new fence offerings through Sears Home Services and learn more about and to schedule a free fence consultation, visit https://www.searshomeservices.com/improve/fencing.

