Sears Home Services Simplifies Home Maintenance with New Sears Home Advantage Membership

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears Home Services, the nation's leading provider of home maintenance and services, continues to expand their mission to simplify how homeowners take care of their home. With the nationwide launch of Sears Home Advantage*, the brand is taking a big step forward on a national level. With millions of members already enrolled, this free membership offers priority access to appliance repair for popular brands, while streamlining the process of booking and managing home services. In addition to peace of mind, homeowners can access substantial savings on Sears home services and products, such as warranties, parts and appliance upgrades, all while earning Shop Your Way points redeemable for gift cards at popular retailers.

Owning a home is one of the most significant investments individuals make and managing it effectively can prevent costly repairs and unexpected appliance breakdowns. Finding reliable service, fair pricing, and guaranteed quality, while juggling daily life, can be overwhelming. Sears Home Advantage makes home maintenance simpler, less stressful, and even rewarding by allowing homeowners to focus on enjoying their homes instead of worrying about repairs. While other service companies may offer one or two benefits, only Sears Home Services combines the full ecosystem of superior service, quality workmanship and advice, savings, and rewards into one seamless program.

Key Benefits of Sears Home Advantage Membership:

"Life is already busy. When a crucial home appliance breaks down, it can flip your entire routine on its head." said Patrick Dodson, Chief Marketing Officer for Sears Home Services. "Sears Home Advantage is not only our way of helping homeowners get ahead of these issues before they become issues, but of making sure they have a team at their back ready to help".

With nearly 4 million members already benefiting from Sears Home Advantage, the program is proving to be a trusted solution for homeowners across the country. Sears Home Services aims to build long-term relationships with homeowners by providing reliable support for all their home maintenance needs. As the program continues to grow, more exciting features and benefits are set to be introduced in the coming year, enhancing the homeowner experience and earning power.

"As the home services industry evolves, we remain committed to listening to our members and improving the way we serve them," added Dodson. "With Sears Home Advantage, homeowners enjoy exclusive savings, fast support, and loyalty rewards that make homeownership easier and more rewarding."

*Sears Home Advantage is powered by Shop Your Way. For more information on Sears Home Advantage and to sign up for a free membership, visit SearsHomeAdvantage.com.

About Sears Home Services:

Sears Home Services is the nation's leading provider of home services, serving over 2 million households each year. Offering appliance repair, home improvement, HVAC installation and repair, maintenance, warranties, and DIY parts, Sears Home Services is trusted nationwide. With over 2,500 skilled technicians averaging 10 years of experience, Sears has the largest network of repair experts in the U.S. Visit searshomeservices.com for more details.

About Shop Your Way:

Shop Your Way® is an all-in-one rewards platform that makes it easy to earn on everyday purchases and redeem them on brands you love. Through a network of retail partners and online affiliate brands, members can earn rewards that can be redeemed for gift cards across Visa eRewards, Amazon, Walmart, Lowes, Dunkin Donuts, and 100's more. At Shop Your Way, our mission is to deliver more value, choice, and convenience for our members in all we do. The more you do, the MORE you get! Visit https://www.shopyourway.com for more information.

