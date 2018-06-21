Sears, Rebuilding Together Join for Annual Heroes at Home Program

Now through August 4, Sears Shop Your Way members and customers can participate by donating to Heroes at Home at their local Sears stores or online via a link at sears.com/heroesathome. All proceeds will go toward rebuilding efforts across the country through Rebuilding Together.

"Serving in the military is the most selfless and brave act a person can undertake," said Leena Munjal, chief digital officer for Sears. "Year after year, our goal for this program is to spread awareness of the great need for our veterans who have sacrificed to protect the freedom we enjoy, and offer them the heartfelt care through support, supplies and the warmth and safety of a place they can call home."

Last year, in collaboration with Rebuilding Together, the Sears Heroes at Home program raised $2.1 million and more than $23 million since 2007. Sears and Rebuilding Together have improved the lives of tens of thousands of veterans and military families, provided better access to quality community resources, like Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and American Legion posts, and strengthened communities across the country.

By the numbers—10+ years of Sears Heroes at Home Program:

$23.5 million Funds raised to rebuild veteran, military family homes and centers

Funds raised to rebuild veteran, military family homes and centers 15,548 Veterans served

1,750 Rebuilds completed

41,744 Sears associate [Re]Builders

333,685 Hours donated

"We're so grateful for the continued support of Sears and the Heroes at Home Program," said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "It's estimated that four million veteran households are housing cost burdened and pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs. The brave men and women who have served our country deserve to live in dignity in a safe and healthy home. It's our privilege to serve them in their time of need."

More than three dozen projects are scheduled for 2018. Among the highlights:

Miami – [Re]Builders will provide repairs for a Korean War veteran in the Miami Gardens neighborhood. Purchased in 1978, this veteran's home is the cornerstone of his family. Repairs include replacing kitchen appliances, cabinets and countertops, repairing two bathrooms in the home, replacing the roof, providing accessibility modifications and painting the interior and exterior of the home.

– [Re]Builders will provide repairs for a Korean War veteran in the neighborhood. Purchased in 1978, this veteran's home is the cornerstone of his family. Repairs include replacing kitchen appliances, cabinets and countertops, repairing two bathrooms in the home, replacing the roof, providing accessibility modifications and painting the interior and exterior of the home. New York City – Repairs will be made to American Legion Union Port Post 1065. The post is currently operating in a building that was constructed in 1861. The post offers services in youth enrichment and academic support, as well as job training for veterans and a meeting space for the community. [Re]Builders will replace the floor, paint and landscape the outdoor gathering space, including the construction of raised garden beds and picnic tables.

– Repairs will be made to American Legion Union Port Post 1065. The post is currently operating in a building that was constructed in 1861. The post offers services in youth enrichment and academic support, as well as job training for veterans and a meeting space for the community. [Re]Builders will replace the floor, paint and landscape the outdoor gathering space, including the construction of raised garden beds and picnic tables. Anne Arundel County, Md. – Still Meadows is a community of 260 condominium units built in the late 1970s with a dense veteran population. Repairs to be made include constructing a large neighborhood park with a BBQ pit and benches, mitigating standing water hazards throughout the community and repairing the community pool house.

– Still Meadows is a community of 260 condominium units built in the late 1970s with a dense veteran population. Repairs to be made include constructing a large neighborhood park with a BBQ pit and benches, mitigating standing water hazards throughout the community and repairing the community pool house. Chicago – Investment efforts will continue in the North Lawndale neighborhood for a veteran homeowner and his wife. The work includes repairing the homeowners' porch and stairs, repairing a leak in the basement, painting and landscaping.

Sears also continues to honor military personnel every day, reminding them that they can get 20 percent off regular priced (five percent off sale priced) tools, lawn and garden, fine jewelry and work boots.*

For more information about Heroes at Home, to make a donation or volunteer, visit sears.com/heroesathome and follow #HeroesAtHome on social media.

