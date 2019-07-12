Sears.com "Midsummer Madness" Sale Offers Best Deals of the Season

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears® today announced "Midsummer Madness" – the largest sale of the season - on sears.com, taking place July 14-16. Customers can enjoy up to 55 percent off select mechanics tools, an extra 25 percent off clothing and shoe purchases of $50 or more* and 15 percent off small kitchen appliances, furniture, luggage, jewelry and watches*.

"Our sears.com customers will enjoy our best deals of the season on hundreds of our best products in all popular categories," said Peter Lai, Chief Online Officer for Sears and Kmart®. "From appliances and apparel to tools, sporting goods and jewelry, our special prices will delight our customers. In addition to the great deals on sears.com, customers who are Shop Your Way members have access to our convenient integrated retail services, such as buy online and pickup in-store. Plus, the more members spend, the more they earn with CASHBACK IN POINTS bonuses. Customers who aren't Shop Your Way members can join for free and instantly unlock these benefits."

Sears.com's hottest Midsummer Madness deals include:

*with code "MADNESS"

Summer Season is May 13, 2019 through Sept. 7, 2019

